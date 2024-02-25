Zelensky Says Millions Will Die If US Doesn’t Give Him $60B

By
M Dowling
-
3
13

Left-wing reporter Kaitlin Collins interviewed Ukrainian President Zelensky posted today. She mentioned that Senator Vance said the multi-billion-dollar package for Ukraine “is not going to fundamentally change the reality on the battlefield.” She asked Zelensky, “What’s your response to that?”

Zelensky said not getting the money would “cost millions of lives.” Then he reminded viewers that Vance is lucky that it’s not American lives.

We need to cut this guy loose and force him to negotiate. Ukraine can’t win, and officials are constantly caught stealing.

Zelensky is a liar. He claims Russia lost 180,000 lives, and Ukraine only lost 31,000. No one believes that. Why is the average age of Ukrainian soldiers on the battlefield close to 45 years if they lost only 31,000?

Russia said last August that close to 70,000 Ukrainians were killed and 100,000 to 120,000 were wounded.

RELATED STORY: THE AGONY OF UKRAINE by Professor Gennady Shkliarevsky

Greg
Guest
MAGA MAN
Guest
MAGA MAN
7 minutes ago

WE CAN ONLY HOPE THAT ZELENSKY DIES FIRST.

0
Reply
Peter B. Prange
Guest
Peter B. Prange
21 minutes ago

Just love it when people try to manipulate with with guilt about things I am not involved in and over which I have no control.
If you guessed that I have no white guilt either, you would be absolutely correct. If you guessed that I paid off my wife’s student loans in 3 years and do not feel guilty that others also have to pay, you would again be correct.
So guilt mongers, just go away. From your perspective I have a heart of stone.
On the other hand those that know me of my loving ways and my generosity, but I am not a ‘sucker.’

0
Reply
