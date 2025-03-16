Zelensky’s Corruption with US Taxpayer Dollars

Maurice Richards at the Blaze accuses Ukrainian President Zelensky of “amassing a vast personal fortune while running arguably the most corrupt nation in Europe.”

He was wealthy before becoming president and had held offshore accounts used to buy expensive property in London.

Richards writes: The DOGE is on the case, and Elon Musk describes the dictator’s regime as a “massive graft machine feeding off the dead bodies of Ukrainian soldiers.”

Senators Paul and Massie tried to arrange audits of any funds and weapons we gave to the corrupt nation but warmongers like Mitch McConnell refused to allow it. Thus, no oversight or accountability.

Last month, Zelensky claimed Ukraine received only $75 billion of the $177 billion in US aid.

Early in the war CBS report of August 2022 infuriated Ukraine so it was pulled. It told the truth. The founder of the Blue-Yellow NPO Jonas Ohman said in the film that “only 30% of the Western weapons supply ultimately reaches the Ukrainian military,” because “something happens to it” after it crosses the border.

In the documentary, Ohman described the corruption and bureaucracy he must work around to deliver aid to Ukraine. “There are like power lords, oligarchs, political players,” he said. “The system itself, it’s like, ‘We are the armed forces of Ukraine. If security forces want it, well, the Americans gave it to us.’ It’s kind of like power games all day long, and so eventually people need the stuff, and they go to us.”

The report was pulled. However, it’s on Rumble.

Richards says, “Some of the weapons ended up in the hands of criminal gangs in Sweden and terrorists in Nigeria. Last year, the Pentagon admitted that it had failed to track $1 billion in weapons deliveries, mainly small arms — including Javelin and Stinger missiles — ideal for arms traffickers.”

Americans have paid for hand grenades filled with cornmeal, and mortar shells that wouldn’t fire.

In October, Kyiv’s defense minister acknowledged that 20% of all artillery ammunition fired by the Ukrainians failed to detonate.

Ukrainian soldiers were given summer uniforms instead of winter uniforms after Zelensky’s cronies paid $86 million for $29 million worth of uniforms to a Ukrainian owner of a sham company in Turkey.

They pay triple for eggs on the front.

On January 9, Zelensky’s defense minister, Rustem Umerov, said an audit had uncovered corruption connected to military procurement worth 10 billion hryvnia ($262 million) in only the four months he had been in post. His predecessor, Oleksii Reznikov, resigned in September over scandals that threatened to sap domestic and international confidence in Kyiv.

A defense ministry official was arrested on suspicions that he embezzled nearly $40 million in the fraudulent purchase of much-needed artillery shells for Ukraine’s military.

Richards gave the poll numbers, not the fake ones in US media.

“The vast majority of Ukrainians — 89% according to one survey — say that corruption is the country’s most serious problem after the war with Russia, and 94% believe corruption is pervasive across Ukraine. As many as 42% of Ukrainian households pay bribes to access public services, and 78% believe Zelenskyy is “directly responsible” for the corruption.

“Recruitment officials pocket millions of dollars in bribes, allowing those with money to dodge military conscription. Meanwhile, men who can’t afford to pay are snatched off the street, thrown into frontline trenches, and shoved into the meat grinder. To evade service, 860,000 men have fled to the European Union, and 800,000 more are hiding in Ukraine.”

NEW: Zelensky continues to hunt people down on the streets and send them to the front. Another video has emerged of recruiters forcibly dragging a man off the streets of Ukraine to send him to the front. pic.twitter.com/BZ25Crchzw — Megatron (@Megatron_ron) March 2, 2025

Richards continued. “Zelenskyy officials have stolen entire trainloads of civilian aid. According to a senior Zelenskyy adviser, people at the top are “stealing like there is no tomorrow.” To add insult to injury, American taxpayers pay the salaries and pensions of these crooks.”

60 Minutes discovered the U.S. is financing more than weapons in Ukraine. The government is buying seeds/fertilizer for farmers, paying the salaries of 57,000 first responders and subsidizing small businesses. https://t.co/vKWwWDqUwM pic.twitter.com/BxXItNgQce — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) September 24, 2023

Even in the Ukrainian Parliament, there are calls for his dismissal.

“Verkhovna Rada Deputy Alexander Dubinsky has called for Zelenskyy’s impeachment, blasting him for his authoritarian suppression of democracy, disastrous war policies, and public buffoonery,” writes Richards.

There is much more at the Blaze. Read it on this link.

