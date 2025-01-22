Zelenskyy Demands US Troops on the Frontlines! That’s a Hell, No!

Who wants their children to go 5,600 miles away to fight in someone else’s war? Who wants to risk World War III with nuclear nations, possibly destroying the world? Volodymyr Zelensky does.

He wants a US peacekeeping force on the frontlines forever.

Hopefully, the golfing businessman who worked out the Israel deal isn’t working on Ukraine.

Zelenskyy demands we put US troops on the ground on the front lines.

“It’s great if we will have troops,” Zelenskyy said, “but we have to understand that the troops will not be in the center of the capital. They will not have a relaxed time. Yes, it’s, it’s very important, because I heard that some allies said that yes, but it’s okay. We can be in the center of some city, and no, no, no, we don’t need such contingents.

“You want to know, yes, with our, with our people, of course, yes, because this means security, and that’s it, so. But it can’t be. It can’t be without United States.

“I will explain you why, even if some European friends think that it can be, no, it will not be. First of all, nobody will risk without the United States. The second that what can divide NATO, divide EU and USA, that is a goal and dream of Putin to divide this unity.”

Zelenskyy’s goal is clearly to keep the US in constant danger of war with Russia. That is a “Hell, no!”

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said any effective peacekeeping force deployed in Ukraine will need to include US troops, as he appealed to Donald Trump ahead of talks with Russia https://t.co/xRaJcCErV8 pic.twitter.com/zl7mfVoQ8L — Bloomberg (@business) January 22, 2025

“War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength” comes from George Orwell’s 1984 and was meant to bring unity through propaganda to the people of Oceania.

Zelenskyy is trying to sell War is Peace!

BREAKING: Ukraine President Zelensky tells Trump Ukraine needs US troops on the ground to secure peace. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/ngE2UWcMG7 — JOSH DUNLAP (@JDunlap1974) January 22, 2025

