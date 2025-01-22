Massive Changes from DEI, Immigration, Justice, Russia to Chase

Most of the news came from the NY Times, but I took out their biases and put in some of Sentinel’s own here and there.

Affirmative Action

President Trump rescinded Lyndon Johnson’s Executive Order 11246, which established Affirmative Action. It was likely needed then, but no longer. It is a massive shift. He banned all federal contractors and publicly funded universities from practicing race-based discrimination, especially DEI.

Immigration and Justice

The Justice Department has ordered U.S. attorneys to investigate and prosecute law enforcement officials if they refuse to enforce the Trump administration’s new immigration policies, according to a three-page internal department memo. The move comes as the Department of Homeland Security prepares to make targeted raids into cities with high numbers of undocumented immigrants. The three-page memo, intended as guidance to all department employees for carrying out President Trump’s executive orders seeking to limit immigration and foreign gangs, asserts that state and local officials are bound to cooperate with the department under the Constitution’s Supremacy Clause and could face criminal prosecution or civil penalties if they fail to comply.

Diversity

Officials overseeing diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts across federal agencies were expected to be placed on leave on Wednesday after the Trump administration ordered their offices to be closed. They will be out with paid leave.

Bishop’s Appeal

Early Wednesday morning, Mr. Trump doubled down on his criticism of Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde. She is a far-far-left activist who rudely embarrassed the Trump family and the administration. She’s also very weird in that she appealed for mercy but not for the trafficked women and children or the victims of drugs pouring in or the people dying, literally, to get here or the people who are raped or dead at the hands of illegal aliens.

Russia

Trump threatened to impose new sanctions and tariffs on Russia if it did not negotiate to end the war in Ukraine. “If we don’t make a ‘deal,’ and soon, I have no other choice but to put high levels of Taxes, Tariffs, and Sanctions on anything being sold by Russia to the United States and various other participating countries,” he wrote in a social media post.

The U.S. already has steep tariffs on Russian metals, and the Biden administration imposed sweeping sanctions to cripple the Russian economy.

Oh wait, I thought Trump was a good friend of Vlad’s? Do you mean they lied?

JP Morgan’s Jamie Dimon and His Change of Heart on Tariffs

JPMorgan Chase’s chief executive Jamie Dimon repeatedly warned about tariffs during President Trump’s first term. He said they threatened the economy several times in 2018 and “wouldn’t be a positive,” he said in 2019.

Now, two days into Mr. Trump’s second term, Mr. Dimon has called tariffs a valuable “economic weapon.”

“If it’s a little inflationary, but it’s good for national security — so be it,” Mr. Dimon told CNBC on Wednesday from the World Economic Forum’s annual conference in Davos, Switzerland. “Get over it,” he added.

Mr. Dimon’s approval is noteworthy because the longtime head of JPMorgan, the nation’s largest bank, had long criticized Mr. Trump. During the president’s first term, Mr. Dimon once described himself as “smarter than he is,” in remarks the bank chief later said he regretted. Mr. Dimon backed Kamala Harris during the presidential campaign.

Mr. Trump plans to impose 25 percent tariffs on products from Canada and Mexico by next month and 10 percent tariffs on imports from China; Mr. Dimon appeared to consider the policy with a fresh look.

“The question is how they get used,” he said Wednesday. “Can they get — be used to bring — people to the table? Yes.”

A JPMorgan spokesman said that Mr. Dimon had not changed his views and that the issue was “not binary.”

EPA Chemical Executives

A former chemical industry executive who fought against stronger regulations under the first Trump administration is returning to take a critical role at the Environmental Protection Agency.

Nancy B. Beck, a toxicologist and former executive at the American Chemistry Council, the industry’s leading trade group, is set to reprise a role helping to oversee chemical policy similar to the one she held from 2017 to 2021. The chemistry council represents dozens of chemical companies and major manufacturers.

Dr. Beck is expected to be joined by Lynn Ann Dekleva, who also worked for the American Chemistry Council and is set to return to a role helping to oversee new chemicals as deputy assistant administrator. However, people said her title could still change. An environmental engineer by training, she has worked in the chemicals industry for over three decades at DuPont, the chemicals giant.

The NY Times doesn’t like them, so they are probably good for the economy.

