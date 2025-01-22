Centralized AI Infrastructure with Sam Altman?

President Donald Trump announced a new massive AI infrastructure investment from the White House. Elon Musk is concerned, and so are many of us.

“They don’t actually have the money,” Musk wrote on his social media platform X. “SoftBank has well under $10B secured. I have that on good authority.”

CNN report:

Softbank, the source pointed out, has $24.3 billion of cash on its balance sheet per its latest earnings and is comfortable taking on more debt to help fund the project and the wherewithal to access more capital.

The source pointed out that MGX has $100 billion in capital commitments, Oracle has $11 billion in cash on its balance sheet, and OpenAI recently announced that it has more than $10 billion from its recent round of venture capital.

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, which is working with OpenAI on Stargate, said on CNBC Wednesday “all I know is I’m good for my $80 billion.”

Altman replied directly to Musk’s claim on X, writing “wrong, as you surely know. want to come visit the first site already under way? this is great for the country. i realize what is great for the country isn’t always what’s optimal for your companies, but in your new role i hope you’ll mostly put (America) first.”

The bigger problem is Stargate is in the hands of some dirtbag globalists, and more will sign up.

We just wrote about the Stargate proposal here. We have reservations. One of the players is Sam Altman. We don’t like him. Elon Musk doesn’t like him. Donald Trump is looking for investments and trying to save the country. We shouldn’t fault him, but someone better watch this closely. We don’t need a centralized pubic-private infrastructure, and I doubt Donald Trump wants that either.

The Sam Altman Deception

Elon Musk said he doesn’t trust Sam Altman or Open AI. It started as an open source nonprofit. Now, it is extremely closed source and is maximum profit. Eon said, “How do you do that?”

I believe Musk is suing OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman.

"I don't trust OpenAI and Sam Altman. I don't think we want to have the most powerful AI in the world controlled by someone who is not trustworthy." 一 Elon Musk

In this clip, Elon says Altman is an unsavory character.

Elon speaks here about why Sam Altman was fired from @OpenAI Sam is a very unsavory character

Sam Altman has responded to Elon Musk:

UPDATE: Sam Altman fires back at Elon Musk with some shots of his own: "I realize what is great for the country isn't always optimal for your companies." The best show on earth is on X, folks.

