Greater Idaho Movement Gets Its 12th Oregon County

The Greater Idaho movement is still on, and a 12th county has just signed up to become part of Idaho. The initiative began in 2019 when a website was created proposing that some conservative areas of The Beaver State join The Gem State, with whom they share ideological values.

It seemed impossible, but 15 of 36 counties soon voted to see how the residents felt. Twelve have voted to cede from Oregon, a far-left state governed by Portland. The rest of the state has lost its voice in decisions made by the heavily-populated city of leftists.

Wallowa County voted in May to become Idahoans.

The commissioners now have to debate the possible merger with The Gem State. In addition, both the state Senate and House of Representatives must ratify the proposal.

This last step is the most difficult. While Republicans approve the initiative, Democrats are strongly opposed to it. One such example is Senator Melissa Wintrow. She told Fox News Digital in March that she was “very pleased” that the Greater Idaho movement had “no chance” of coming to fruition.

“I’m very pleased this measure has virtually no chance of advancing into reality. It would be bad for all involved and bad for the country, and I am opposed to it at all levels.”

It would be bad for Democrats, not for the country.

Republicans support the initiative. Republican State Rep. Judy Boyle expressed the views of the Republicans.

“Yes, I am supportive of the Greater Idaho idea. I have lived along the Oregon border my entire life, so have many East Oregon friends. They have been quite frustrated with the liberal I-5 western Oregon corridor running their state and completely ignoring their values and needs. They have finally come down to asking the voters, county by county, if they want to join Idaho. Currently, 11 counties have said YES!”

Well, now it’s 12!

Related