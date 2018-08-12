100 Newspapers Will Do What They Do Everyday — ATTACK TRUMP!

The Boston Globe organized a campaign of 100 newspapers to attack Trump on Thursday in their editorial sections. We can’t quite figure out how that’s different from every other day. Their beef is his calling “fake news the enemy of the people”.

This is an update. Last time we reported, it was 70 newspapers.

CNN’s Brian Stelter reports Saturday that more than 100 newspapers will publish editorials railing against President Trump’s anti-[fake] press rhetoric this coming Thursday:

The Boston Globe has been contacting newspaper editorial boards and proposing a “coordinated response” to President Trump’s escalating “enemy of the people” rhetoric.

“We propose to publish an editorial on August 16 on the dangers of the administration’s assault on the press and ask others to commit to publishing their own editorials on the same date,” The Globe said in its pitch to fellow papers.

This will prove what they are trying to condemn — they’re fake news.

The press is free to write whatever they want but they are biased, fully, 110 percent biased.

They’re a free and biased-left press, but don’t say it, it’s a secret.

Maybe they should report about the terrorist in New Mexico training abused children to shoot up schools. He’s the son of the most prominent imam in the U.S. who is also an unindicted conspirator in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing. He’s also a mentor to Linda Sarsour and a number of candidates for political office.

Perhaps they could report about the victims of criminal aliens. Or, they could report the truth about Antifa. All media, including Fox News, are pretending they are merely counter-protesters.

Antifa is attacking the police and media, but you have to go to alternative media to get the full story.

What sorry jerks and what are they going to prove?