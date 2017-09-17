Antifa Prof Who Likes to Teach “Future Dead Cops” Gets Bad News From His Employer

The Antifa-Communist Professor at John Jay College for Criminal Justice who loves teaching “future dead cops” just got some bad news from his employer.

In a series of tweets, Economics professor Mike Issacson laughed about future dead police officers and he’s proud of it.

The comment made headlines when Tucker Carlson had him on his show. Issacson sounded violent and insane.

He’s in trouble at work

According to the New York Post, John Jay College president Karol Mason said: “I am appalled that anyone associated with John Jay, with our proud history of supporting law enforcement authorities, would suggest that violence against police is ever acceptable.”

She said that after Isaacson’s comments ginned up outrage on the internet, she was forced to make an immediate decision.

“Out of concern for the safety of our students, faculty and staff, we are immediately placing the adjunct on administrative leave as we continue to review this matter.”

John Jay is the home of a number of communists, including Francis Fox Piven and her late husband Richard Andrew Cloward.

Communist DeBlasio weighs in

Even fellow communist NYC Mayor Bill DeBlasio condemned the comments though we doubt he means it.

New York City won’t stand for the vile anti-police rhetoric of Michael Isaacson and neither should John Jay College. — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) September 15, 2017

Issacson was appalled.

idk if he consulted anyone before sending this out, but he really should have because he messed up big (thread to follow) https://t.co/nlAnZeu9gy — Mike Isaacson (@VulgarEconomics) September 16, 2017

First @NYCMayor has taken a swipe at the administrative autonomy of John Jay College and CUNY — Mike Isaacson (@VulgarEconomics) September 16, 2017

Second, @nycmayor has taken a swipe at free speech and academic freedom — Mike Isaacson (@VulgarEconomics) September 16, 2017

Third, @NYCMayor is placating PBA with a costless symbolic demand to avoid having to meet the MATERIAL demands in contract negotiations — Mike Isaacson (@VulgarEconomics) September 16, 2017

Keep in mind this is the same @NYCMayor who was protested by that same PBA for balking on a 1% pay increase. Who’s really anti-police here? — Mike Isaacson (@VulgarEconomics) September 16, 2017