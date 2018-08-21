Audience Cheers Bigot Comedian at MTV Video Music Awards

The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards cheered racism last night. It’s acceptable racism since it was against “old white men”.

The VMAs’ first awards presenters, Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish, belted out some unfunny and nasty jokes.

Hart and Haddish, promoting their upcoming movie Night School, served as de facto emcees. Hart said he was treating the big, live event like it was “game day.”

“But at this game, you guys can kneel. You can do whatever the hell you want. There’s no old white man that can stop you,” Hart said exposing his racism, referencing the NFL protests.

The audience cheered.

Later, Hart got in another shot at Trump, saying of the VMAs, “You never know what’s going to happen at the VMAs. I mean, beefs pop off, bad language, people sending out crazy tweets. It’s basically like your typical day at the White House. In your face, Trump — suck it!”

That’s the kind of respect for authority he demonstrates for the youth watching?

Hart’s nasty comment is just the latest thrown at the commander-in-chief on a major awards show. Two months ago, Robert De Niro famously took the stage at Radio City Music Hall, the site of this year’s VMAs, and shouted, “Fuck Trump” at the Tony Awards.

What revolting people. It makes you want to turn off the radio and stop going to the movies.