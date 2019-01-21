Awesome! Corrupt ‘Female Obama’ Kamala HarrIs Is Running for President

Awesome! What more could the hardcore leftists want? Swamp critter Kamala Harris is running for President. The woman known as the “female Obama” is the lunatic Attorney General who prosecuted David Daleiden for taping the brutal Planned Parenthood officials selling baby body parts in California.

She’s very far-left.

The woman who slept her way to the top says Socialist ideas are bold and good for Democrats. One of her bold ideas is for productive Americans to pay other peoples’ rents.

SHE SLEPT HER WAY TO THE TOP

Kamala allegedly got her start in 1994 by sleeping with the married slimeball Willie Brown, who first served as California Assembly speaker and then went on to San Francisco mayor.

According to American Greatness:

Willie Brown appointed Harris to the state Unemployment Insurance Appeals Board, which paid $97,088 a year. She served six months, and Brown then appointed her to the California Medical Assistance Commission, which met only once a month but paid Harris $72,000. Call it “poontronage,” a politician’s appointment of his steady girlfriend, frequent companion, and main squeeze to a lucrative government position requiring little work.

Corrupt mayor Brown also raised money for Harris in her run for San Francisco district attorney in 2003.

Harris was desperate to win the Attorney General election in 2010, and when she turned up tens of thousands of votes short, she reached out to her friend California secretary of state Debra Bowen. That’s when tens of thousands of her opponent’s ballots disappeared. It was a miracle for sure!

Despite voter registration rolls that showed Democrats outnumbering Republicans statewide by some thirteen percent, she won with provisional ballots. Los Angeles District Attorney Steve Cooley led Harris by 34,000 votes after more than 7 million were counted. But after provisional ballots were counted, she was declared the winner by approximately 50,000 votes.

During her campaign for the Senate, she paid Maxine Waters’ daughter twice to appear on her endorsement mailers in a sketchy scheme, which allows Waters to exceed the maximum campaign contributions. Everyone gets wealthy off it.

Harris, who slept her way to the top, has only been in the Senate for two years and thinks that’s enough to merit her becoming President.

Harris was extremely abusive towards Jeff Sessions during his confirmation hearings for U.S. Attorney General and was lauded for it by the far-left haters.

This former top law enforcement official for California thinks ICE is the KKK.