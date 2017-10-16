Candidate’s Challenging Dianne Feinstein Because She’s Too Far Right

Just when you think the candidates for the Senate from California can’t possibly get worse, along comes the president of the California Senate, Kevin de León,. The far-left, open borders Progressive will challenge the 84-year old Senator Feinstein.

When President Trump spoke against the practice of sanctuary cities [and now states], de Léon said: “It has become abundantly clear that Atty. Gen. Sessions and the Trump administration are basing their law enforcement policies on principles of white supremacy — not American values”.

What he doesn’t seem to understand is American values center on the rule of law.

The Los Angeles Democrat announced via email Sunday that he’s now ready to run on his radical progressive record on climate change, women’s rights, quality [leftist] education [with free college for all], and immigration reform (open borders).

Kevin de León, [née Leon] was one of the movers and shakers behind the new sanctuary state law, laws banning landlords cooperating with ICE, and every open border law. He has stated that half his own family is here illegally. In other words, lawbreakers are now deciding the course of our politics and have more power than citizens, at least they do in California. These laws protect dangerous criminals including MS-13.

All of that is an open invitation for international gangs to set up residence.

California sheriffs are pleading with Congress to put a stop to the sanctuary state law. Sheriffs said the law would prevent police from notifying ICE of self-admitted members of MS-13 or other gangs if they were arrested for misdemeanor crimes such as assault and battery, possession of narcotics, being under the influence of narcotics, or driving without a license. The same goes for other dangerous felons.

De León, is opposed to the 2nd Amendment and has been behind or backed every bill restricting gun and ammo. He would like to make both extremely expensive. The Senate Pro Tem is of Guatemalan and Chinese descent but identifies as Mexican because he grew up in Mexico. In Mexico they took guns away from the populace and look who has all the guns — the drug cartels.

He is also the author of a bill that would require California to chart a course for obtaining all its electric power from carbon-free sources by 2045, legislation that is on hold until next year. Progressives are Regressive.

The aggressively progressive aka communist Californian was behind a gas tax and vehicle registration fee to pay for the state’s transportation needs, extending California’s cap-and-trade program to combat climate change, and a new real-estate fee to pay for affordable housing. Naturally he supports single-payer and is looking for Bernie Sanders voters to come to his side. Sanders has since said he “welcomes” his candidacy.

“Kevin de León represents modern California — aggressively progressive, innovative and in touch with this state’s growth demographics,” Daily Kos founder Markos Moulitsas said. “Dianne Feinstein has had an amazing run, but the California she thinks she represents — one in which we’re supposed to give Donald Trump the chance to be a great president — no longer exists.”

Moulitsas is a communist.

When Senator Feinstein is too conservative, you have to know California is lost. If people actually think they can keep all we have in this country and follow these hard-left principles, they truly are lacking in knowledge.