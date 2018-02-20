Chairman Nunes Demands Answers from Former Obama Officials

Devin Nunes, Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, sent numerous letters to former officials of the Obama administration, possibly Barack Obama himself, demanding full disclosure of their knowledge of the unverified dossier, Sara A. Carter reports.

It is unknown who he sent the memos to but the felonious leaking is being investigated by the Committee. The leaking has been serious and the leaks are felonies.

The letter specifically asks if then President Obama was made aware of the contents of the dossier prior to Jan. 5, 2017 and whether or not any officials leaked the contents of the dossier to reporters or media representatives. They want the answers by March 2.

If he gets any answers, it will be a shock.

The Nunes letter can be found at this link.

At the same time, Ms. Carter said that a close friend of Lt. Gen. Flynn’s confirmed that he pled guilty because the DoJ threatened to investigate his son although there was no predicate for it. He was also broke.

Recently, leaks out of the Houe Intel Committee indicated that Rod Rosenstein threatened Devin Nunes and Republican members of the Committee.

There is evidence to believe Flynn’s plea deal could be overturned.

THE QUESTIONS:

When and how did you first become aware of any of the information contained in the Steele dossier? In what form (s) was the information in the Steele dossier presented to you? By whom? (please describe each instance) Who did you share this information with? When? (Please describe each instance) What official actions did you take as a result of receiving the information contained in the Steele Dossier? Did you convene any meetings with the intelligence community and/or law enforcement communities as a result of the information contained in the Steele dossier? When did you first learn or come to believe that the Steele dossier was funded by a Democrat-aligned entity? When did you first learn or come to believe that the Steele dossier was funded by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and or Hillary for America (Clinton Campaign)? When did you first become aware that the Steele dossier was used to obtain a FISA order on Carter Page? Was President Obama briefed on any information contained in the dossier prior to January 5, 2017? Did you discuss the information contained in the Steele dossier with any reporters or other representatives of the media? If so, who and when?