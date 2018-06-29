CNN Proves They’re Fake News by Tying Trump to the Annapolis Killer

This has to be a new low, even for CNN. Their star propagandist Jim Acosta is trying to tie the mass shooting at The Capital Gazette to the President.

The monster who committed the crime had a personal vendetta against the newspaper and had been threatening them for the past five years over a failed lawsuit.

Truth doesn’t matter to CNN or their Goebbels-like reporter Jim Acosta.

When the President talks about some media as the enemy of the people, he is talking about the yellow journalists who see their job as activists trying to destroy the President, Republicans, and their supporters. These are arrogant people who look down on their political opponents. They plan to save us from ourselves.

Most Americans see it the same way as the President, not because of anything Trump says but because we see it ourselves. Watch the rude reporter in action:

I tried to ask the president if he would stop calling us the enemy of the people. He did not respond. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 29, 2018

"Mr. President, will you stop calling the press the enemy of the people," CNN Journalist Jim Acosta shouted at the end of Trump's speech pic.twitter.com/FqWT5afwUV — POLITICO (@politico) June 29, 2018

The media is applauding Acosta’s efforts to falsely tie the President to this maniac with a grudge. This is why we don’t trust the media. We know it’s a false connnection.

Look around the world and check out the countries that have government control over the media. They are not places where you want to live. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 27, 2017