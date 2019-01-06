Crazy Returns! Nancy Pelosi Rules Over Chaos in Only Two Days

Speaker Nancy Pelosi is back, and after only two days, the House is in chaos. Crazy and evil have returned. She is prioritizing the acquisition of Trump’s tax returns, open borders, and reparations for people who were never slaves to be compensated by people who never enslaved them.

As my congressman, Lee Zeldin said in an email: “This new House Democratic majority has gotten off to one heck of a disgusting start on so many fronts. Aside from this profanity-laced, unhinged video, Members have also called for a 70% income tax rate, filed articles of impeachment against the President, compared the President to Hitler, made debt limit increases automatic without its own separate vote, and more, including a refusal to negotiate at all on much needed border security funding…Exactly what I warned against in the most recent election. This effort to resist, obstruct, oppose and impeach everything and anything is not the best path forward for our country.”

NANCY BLAMES TLAIB’S VULGARITY AND CRIES FOR IMPEACHMENT ON SEXISM

Pelosi offered to give a dollar for the wall while unknown foreigners, including criminals and terrorists, flood the border.

Nancy Pelosi was asked about anti-Semite Rashida Tlaib’s “mfer” curse and she, of course, the problem is sexism. Blame men!

“Let me ask you this if she were a man, would they be making a fuss like that?”

It would be worse if a man said it Nan, especially if a white man said it.

Speaker Pelosi responds to the expletive used by Rep. Rashida Tlaib in calling for the impeachment of President Trump: “Let me just ask you this, if she were a man would they be making a fuss like that?” pic.twitter.com/aXgxBfiUve — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 5, 2019

The idiots at MSNBC cheered her anti-man hate speech.

PELOSI THINKS SHE’S THE PRESIDENT

Pelosi declared herself equal to the President.

After being asked if she considers herself Trump’s equal, Pelosi told the New York Times in an interview published Thursday that, “The Constitution does.”

She’s a buffoon. There are three co-equal branches of the federal government: legislative, executive, and judicial. The Constitution allows for the three separate and equal branches to balance the power. The President is the nation’s CEO, the Commander-in-Chief and she is not his equal. She is the Speaker of the House, the lower House in the legislative branch and only that.

On Twitter, the Democrats are hoping they can impeach or somehow get rid of the President and the Vice President so Nancy can become President. What a thought.

She’s a power-mad lunatic, and she needs to read the Constitution.

IT’S RULE BY THE INSANE

The far-left Ocasio-Cortez is pushing a bizarre Green New Deal, along with a 70 percent tax, and comparing herself to Lincoln and FDR.

Hank Johnson, who thinks Guam could tip over with too many soldiers on it, compared Trump to Hitler. He’s angry with his supporters for voting for an “authoritarian, an anti-immigrant, racist strongman to the nation’s highest office.” None of that is true. It’s hate speech.

Steve Cohen, a certifiable hate-filled individual, who told Marsha Blackburn to jump off a bridge, filed articles of impeachment. There is no reason, no evidence to impeach. These people want to impeach the President because they don’t like him or his beliefs.

None of this is normal. It’s not nice. And it will get much worse. Evil has returned to the House