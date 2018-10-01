Democrats Can’t Win on Sexual Assault So They’re Moving on to Perjury

The sexual assault allegations are not holding up so the Democrats are moving on to perjury. They plan to completely destroy Brett Kavanaugh. This is from the party of caring, who are actually the party of statism.

If and when Judge Brett Kavanaugh is confirmed, the House Democrats will launch a probe in hopes of impeaching him. They will have to regain the majority in the House but they are confident.

PERJURY OVER DRINKING IN HIGH SCHOOL AND COLLEGE

Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., made the comments Sunday. He would likely chair the committee if Democrats regain control of the House and he is nasty. He told ABC News’ “This Week” that lawmakers “would have to investigate any credible allegations … of perjury and other things that haven’t been properly looked into before.”

Democrats want to get him on lying about drinking in high school and college now. He was a top student and couldn’t possibly have been drinking non-stop as Democrats like to claim.

“We would have to investigate any credible allegations, certainly of perjury and other things that haven’t been properly looked into,” Nadler said.

COMMIE SANDERS WEIGHED IN ON PERJURY

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders on Saturday demanded that the FBI expand the scope of its background investigation into accusations against Kavanaugh to include perjury.

“Judge Kavanaugh testified he treated women ‘as friends and equals’ and ‘with dignity and respect,’ Numerous entries in his school yearbook would seem to contradict this,” Sanders wrote.

That’s when Judiciary Chair, Senator Grassley lambasted him politely and sarcastically.

FAKE FRIENDS FROM YALE

They will get people like Liz Swisher, a former Yale classmate and friend of the second accuser who will say he drank more at Yale then he admitted. He was a beer drinker and lied about it, she said.

And she allegedly knows because she liked beer and drank beer with him.

He actually didn’t lie about it and did admit it in testimony and in an interview with Martha MacCallum that he drank too much. Judge Kavanaugh also said he remembers his drinking differently [from these few who have come out against him].

Swisher’s a friend of the second accuser and never heard a word about a sexual impropriety. Swisher also said he didn’t have a weak stomach — she has no knowledge of that but says it anyway. She concluded by saying he perjured himself which was prompted by CNN’s Chris Cuomo.

Democrats have a new so-called Yale friend named Charles Chad Ludington who said Judge Kavanaugh was a heavy drinker and slurred his words often. Chad’s a left-wing professor at North Carolina State so don’t take what he says to the bank just yet.

DEMS HAVE WEAPONIZED #METOO WITH NO EVIDENCE

This is a bad Lifetime version of The Crucible. The hangings will continue until the GOP is destroyed.

Kellyanne Conway said on State of the Union that sexual assault allegations are pouring into the hotline.

You just know that MoveOn and other far-left groups are telling women to call in. Most or all of the calls are anonymous.

Judge Kavanaugh has lived a better life than most Americans with no blemishes on his record, and he’s being destroyed. This is because Democrats want to hold a Supreme Court seat until they assume power once again.

Read the document of his recent testimony to the investigators. He even had to answer questions about anonymous people, one of whom has recanted and apologized. It’s idiotic and a brutal assault with no evidence. Read it on this link.