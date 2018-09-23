Disgraced Former FBI Director James Comey Says He Was a Communist

“He said that in his twenties he had been both a Communist and a Reaganite. “I’m not even sure how to characterize myself politically,” he went on. “Maybe at some point, I’ll have to figure it out,” Comey said.

The former CIA Chief John Brennan was a communist by his own admission. What we didn’t know is that James Comey, the former FBI Director, says he was a communist too. He doesn’t know what he is now.

We can tell him what he is — a very far-left Democrat.

In 2003, James Comey bragged that he was a communist during an interview with The [far-left] New Yorker, who proudly titleed the article, Mr. Comey Goes to Washington.

The author of the puff piece asks, …just what kind of Republican is he, anyway? This sets Comey howling again. “I must be doing something right!” he says. “In college, I was left of center, and through a gradual process I found myself more comfortable with a lot of the ideas and approaches the Republicans were using.” He voted for Carter in 1980, but in ’84, “I voted for Reagan—I’d moved from Communist to whatever I am now. I’m not even sure how to characterize myself politically. Maybe at some point, I’ll have to figure it out.

Just the fact that he considers communism to simply be “left of center” is telling.

His statement was repeated again by the same publication in June 2017, and this time, the magazine referred to Comey’s dramatically divergent political affiliations as his intellectual history. He was both a Reaganite and a communist. That article quotes him as saying he is completely apolitical. Yet he’s the guy who politicized the FBI.

Comey’s remarkably lacking in self-awareness.

It doesn’t escape notice that his views tended to change with the political affiliation of whoever is in office.

The New Yorker repeated the original quote and certainly had no problem with him once being a communist — it’s intellectual after all.

