Disgraceful Comments by Dick Durbin Puts ICE in Danger

By
S.Noble
-
0

Republicans reasonably ask for an investigation into the corrupt DoJ/FBI, and they are said to be “disrespecting” law enforcement. Sen. Dick Durbin calls the hard-working members of ICE, who put their lives on the line, “incompetents” and he is applauded for it by the hard-left groups now running the Democrat Party.

This isn’t simply a case of hypocrisy, Dick Durbin is putting our ICE officers in danger.

“At this point, they’re focused more on toddlers than terrorists,” Sen. Dick Durbin said at an open borders/abolish ICE rally in Chicago. He will say anything for self-promotion.

The former special agent in charge with ICE responded

CHECK OUT HACK DICK DURBIN’S HANDIWORK

Dick Durbin’s friends are anti-American, pro-North Korean terrorists. Senator Durbin has worked with the NAKASEC-affiliated HANA Center for several years, mainly to promote their pro-illegal alien amnesty/pro-DACA agenda. NAKASEC is a radical organization that is part of a nationwide North Korean support network.

Even CNN has called Durbin out for lying, something he does often. He lied about the shutdown and he lied about the Republicans funding the dossier. Check out his history of lying.

Then there is the damage he has done to his own district.

As usual actor James Woods makes an excellent point.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.