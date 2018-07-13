Extremely Creepy Peter Strzok Had a Couple Interesting Things to Say

Peter Strzok still has his security clearance, he announced Thursday at a hearing on Capitol Hill. The so-called Attorney General Jeff Sessions couldn’t even get that right when he said Strzok lost his security clearance as he was walked out of the FBI building with his pay and benefits intact.

Strzok is extremely creepy.

Peter Strzok might be one of the creepiest human beings ever… pic.twitter.com/0XX9pZkOZt — Jack Murphy (@RealJack) July 13, 2018

BRUCE OHR GAVE DOSSIER DOCS AFTER HE WAS FIRED

Another takeaway from the hearings Thursday was that Strzok admitted Christopher Steele was still providing dossier updates to the FBI in October 2016 although he was fired the previous February.

Strzok admitted he did get information from Christopher Steele via Bruce Ohr. Steele created the “dossier”.

John Solomon, a contributor to The Hill, reported on Laura Ingraham’s show last night that Steele was fired in February but the FBI kept getting the updates from Steele via emissaries. One investigator told Solomon that it was circular reporting that kept coming back to the FBI. In other words, the same information was being recycled through other news sources and then fed back as if it were a new source coming up with the same information.

The unverified dossier led to the wiretapping and the probe.

LAST BUT NOT LEAST

Another big takeaway was his admission that he changed the wording on the Comey document defining the results of the probe into Hillary’s emails.

He changed it from “grossly negligent” to “extremely careless”, which meant she was no longer legally liable.

For the most part, he refused to answer questions. He had the help of the highly partisan Democrats. They desperately shut down every good question.