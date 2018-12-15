FBI’s Original 302’s Missing, Newer One Says General Flynn Wasn’t Lying

The FBI came up with a 302 Friday as Judge Sullivan requested. A 302 is a written record of the agents’ notes after an interview of a target. An interesting fact was revealed.

The original 302 prepared by agents who interviewed General Flynn in 2017 is missing. It’s unclear if that’s due to edits or one wasn’t filed immediately after the interview as required by law.

Sean Davis, an editor at The Federalist, wrote that the problem isn’t only the missing 302. It raises red flags about this investigation. “It’s the fact that the Strzok 302 interview–the sole basis for the Flynn charge–was conducted just four days after Lisa Page was fired and days before Strzok himself was fired by Mueller.”

Mueller was required to file it.

One prepared six months after the interview was given to Judge Sullivan today as he ordered. Sullivan is the judge who is handling the Flynn perjury case.

Andrew McCabe instigated the interview, and Peter Strzok led it, according to the documents released Friday.

“Strzok and [the other agent] both had the impression at the time that Flynn was not lying or did not think he was lying,” the 302 says.

There was an argument at the time with U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates that probably included McCabe and the agents about the decision to interview Flynn but it’s mostly redacted. The Daily Caller reported that Yates, who was fired by President Donald Trump on Jan. 30, 2017, “was not happy” about the FBI’s decision to interview Flynn, according to Peter Strzok, one of the two FBI agents who met with Flynn on Jan. 24, 2017.

It’s not clear why she was upset but she later testified to the Senate that she informed the White House general counsel days after Flynn’s interview that she believed he was lying to the FBI.

During today’s hearing, Robert Mueller defended the circumstances of the Flynn interview, claiming it [the set up] didn’t justify Flynn lying.

