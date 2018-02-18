Fergie Sings Most God-Awful Version of the National Anthem Ever

By
S.Noble
-
2
Share

Worse than NFLers kneeling is Fergie singing the National Anthem in an off-the-shoulder dress. I guess Roseanne Barr wasn’t available.

Look at Joel Embiid’s expression as she does whatever it is she’s doing.

This a little more of it so you can get the full impact.

Share

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

2 COMMENTS

Leave a Reply