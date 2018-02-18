Worse than NFLers kneeling is Fergie singing the National Anthem in an off-the-shoulder dress. I guess Roseanne Barr wasn’t available.

Look at Joel Embiid’s expression as she does whatever it is she’s doing.

Joel Embiid face tells you everything you need to know about that rendition of the National Anthem. Good god please sing it better than that. #Fergie I would rather listen to Kevin Hart for 2 more minutes.. which is sayin somethin. #NBAAllStar2018 #NBAAllStar2018 pic.twitter.com/l86jkOWNM2 — Jeffery Foote_GGSN (@JefferyFootie) February 19, 2018

This a little more of it so you can get the full impact.