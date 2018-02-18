Update at the end

Worse than NFLers kneeling is Fergie singing the National Anthem in an off-the-shoulder dress. I guess Roseanne Barr wasn’t available.

Look at Joel Embiid’s expression as she does whatever it is she’s doing.

Joel Embiid face tells you everything you need to know about that rendition of the National Anthem. Good god please sing it better than that. #Fergie I would rather listen to Kevin Hart for 2 more minutes.. which is sayin somethin. #NBAAllStar2018 #NBAAllStar2018 pic.twitter.com/l86jkOWNM2 — Jeffery Foote_GGSN (@JefferyFootie) February 19, 2018

This a little more of it so you can get the full impact.

Fergie can sing well. She is likely mocking our Anthem.

UPDATE

Fergie broke her silence and it doesn’t help her case.

“I’ve always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA,” she said. “I’m a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn’t strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best.”

“Neither Fergie nor her team thought anything was wrong with her national anthem rendition,” a source told Us Weekly. “That’s the way she sings a lot of her songs. She loves adding a little sexiness and being different with her riffs. It was meant to be jazz-inspired. She wanted to stand out.”