Half of San Francisco’s Residents Want to Get Out of the Up-and-Coming “S***hole”

The ‘female Obama’, Senator Kamala Harris wants Americans who can afford their housing costs to pay for those who pay more than 30 percent of their income towards housing. All that would do is make us all poorer. The reality is that liberal/leftist policies like that one add to the problem.

Go Banking Rates predicted ten cities where housing costs will soar this year and eight of them are liberal/leftist areas, one is a mixture and one is more conservative. They are Miami, Tampa (more conservative), Phoenix, Dallas-Fort Worth, San Francisco, San Diego (a mixture), Atlanta, Denver, Seattle, and Portland.

MSN lists ten cities where the costs are out of control and they are all liberal/leftist: Stamford, Norwalk, Yonkers, Hollywood, FL, NYC, LA, Pompano Beach, FL, Hialeah, FL, Miami, and Newark, NJ.

Let’s take one as an example of why housing costs are so high in these liberal/leftist areas — San Francisco.

A recent poll, shows that an astounding 46 percent — nearly half — of San Francisco residents want to leave the Bay Area. Most want to go to Texas where conservatives have kept the state stable. Unfortunately, the new residents will bring their left-wing ideas with them.

There are many reasons for leaving the Bay Area. Rising crime rates and lawlessness, as well as worsening sanitation, are among them. Pounds of poop in the street is very uninviting as are the syringes. One train conductor warns passengers not to sit on the syringes.

Don’t be surprised if one day a plague travels through this sanctuary city. Parts of San Fran are worse than the “dirtiest slums of the world.” It’s being taken off the list of tourist destinations by a number of travel agencies.

San Francisco’s homelessness problem is a national embarrassment and it’s dangerous.

PROGRESSIVE HOUSING IS NEAR NON-EXISTENT HOUSING

The biggest reason for the discontent is the high cost of housing. A million dollar house is a shack in the Bay Area. There is plenty of land but no one can build on it.

The left takes pride in their Progressive city planning which is so extreme that it can only be properly defined as social engineering. The ideologues are so narrow-minded that if you disagree with them, they call you regressive.

Their policies are “no growth” policies, and building is highly restricted.

Strict zoning laws, regulations, and prohibitions on growth prevent residents from filling available space.

This is what [regressive] progressive policies look like

Progressives are actually the regressives. Their hysterical attitude about climate change has led to the California Environmental Quality Act passed in the 1970s. Builders can’t build as a result. It’s too expensive because of regulations.

California funded more low-income housing to resolve the problem, but they aren’t addressing the core problem of inadequate new building. They just keep adding more of the same big bad government policies. When the left-wing policies fail, they pile more bad policies on top of them.

Progressive cities become places where only the super-rich can live. Their ‘anything goes’ ideology invites, derelicts, criminals, illegal aliens, drug addicts and dealers, and homeless to take over the streets.

The regulations on restaurants and the new minimum wage increase are so detrimental that restaurants are serving guests without waiters. Waiters can’t afford to live in and around the city, and restaurant owners can’t afford to pay their waiters’ now $15-an-hour minimum wage.

Two geniuses on the city council just introduced a bill to ban free lunches at tech companies to try to force employees to eat in restaurants.

San Francisco is a microcosm of California.

California has the highest poverty rate of any state and the lowest rating for “quality of life.” The reason is all the aforementioned reasons.

The problem is the ideology. It takes over all reason and common sense. Progressivism cannot co-exist with the U.S. Constitution. It will make the U.S. into a Third World hellhole one day.

Read more at The Daily Signal.