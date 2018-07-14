Hate-Filled Hillary Clinton Unleashes on Judge Kavanagh

Democrats are trying to Bork Brett Kavanagh, one of the finest judges in the country. Yale students and alum hysterically railed in a letter against this brilliant man who spends his spare time feeding the homeless.

The ELIs claim “people will die if he is confirmed.” They continued, saying,“Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination presents an emergency — for democratic life”. Law professors came out to support Judge Kavanagh, but people who support him get pilloried.

It’s also getting wild on the Senate floor as the two parties skirmish in public.

The hysterical ravings against Brett Kavanagh are those of far-left control freaks.

Kavanagh is not extreme and will be more like Justice Kennedy than Justice Scalia, but the hard-left doesn’t care. They will not give up power.

Hillary went with the same theme — Kavanagh would destroy the ‘democracy’.

HILLARY UNHINGED

Hillary Clinton, always trying to make herself relevant, dove right in at the American Federation of Teachers Women’s Rights Awards. The AFT is a Socialist union for anyone wondering.

Her behavior is despicable. The woman doesn’t care what she has to say or do to destroy another individual, even one so far superior to her.

She told the cheering audience:

“This nomination holds out a threat for devastating consequences for workers rights, civil rights, LGBT rights, women’s rights, including those to make our own health decisions,” Hillary railed about the judge described as fair by liberal judges as well as those on the other side of the fence.

Hillary went on to say the Trump administration is attempting to reverse decades of progress by nominating Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. She is really referring to Socialist progress. This is the woman who wants to eliminate the Electoral College.

Hillary continued.“You know, I used to worry that they wanted to turn the clock back to the 1950’s, now I worry they want to take it back to the 1850’s.”

She capitalized on Marxist identity politics and fear-mongering.

During her unhinged speech, she also shouted angrily about her goal to see growth in spending on infrastructure, higher taxes, large “investments” in schools. Clinton continually referred to our ‘democracy’ because she will never call the United States a ‘Republic’.

To trash a good man like Kavanagh is sadly typical of this woman.

Watch this excerpt:

It’s also very strange that Rod Rosenstein is investigating Brett Kavanagh.