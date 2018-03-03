Hogg Says He Hung Up on the White House, Classmate Curses Out Adults

Stoneman Douglas High School student and community organizer David Hogg appeared on HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher” to push gun control. The problem at Stoneman was not the gun. It was the crazed killer and incompetent school officials, sheriffs, courts and social services.

The arrogant boy bragged that he hung up on the White House. His classmate Cameron Kasky then dropped the “F-bomb”.

This is disgusting and a media outlet promoting it is even more repugnant.

The President was thoughtful enough to invite Daniel Hogg to the meeting to discuss the tragedy at Stoneman and this boy treated him rudely and disrespectfully. He was encouraged to do so.

Hogg found it “offensive” for Trump to invite them given “there were funerals the next day and mourning we still had to do.” Yet, he had no problem showing up at CNN’s nasty townhall.

Why didn’t they get angry with Barack Obama who did nothing?

His classmate Cameron Kasky told Bil Maher he is an actor – he is not a crisis actor of course.

Acting skills come in handy. They are both pretending they are grassroots. That is ridiculous as is their constant insistence that it’s not about Republicans or Democrats.

Nasty Bill Maher encouraged the disrespect and laughed at Cameron Kasky’s vulgarity. This is pure hatred and using 17-year olds to further it is amoral.