Jeff Flake Insults Cruz & Trump, Says It’s Anti-Semitic to Criticize Soros

By
S.Noble
-
3

Sen. Jeff Flake, the left-wing ‘Republican’, is a nasty, vengeful guy. Three days before the election, he appeared on Wolf Blitzer’s show to praise Obama, criticize Ted Cruz and the President, and he suggested criticism of George Soros is anti-Semitic.

He downplayed the “threat” posed to America by illegal immigration and blasted Sen. Ted Cruz for calling out his opponent who has supported illegal immigrants.

A Project Veritas undercover video appeared to show that Cruz’s opponent Robert Francis O’Rourke has been aiding illegal immigrants, possibly illegally.

Playing to the far-left nonsense that criticism of George Soros is anti-Semitic, Flake suggested Trump was after Soros because of his race because there is allegedly no evidence against him. Flake also condemned the President’s view of the FAKE media.

Who even thinks of Soros the atheist as Jewish? He’s just another control freak. Soros is criticized because of the things he does, not because he is Jewish.

As we reported earlier, Flake praised Barack Obama’s “tone”. He likes it much better than the President’s tone.

3 COMMENTS

  2. George Soros has said he doesn’t identify as being Jewish, and he is still an unrepentant Nazi collaborator. Even the Israeli government has said criticizing Soros isn’t anti-Semitism.

Leave a Reply