Jeff Flake Insults Cruz & Trump, Says It’s Anti-Semitic to Criticize Soros

Sen. Jeff Flake, the left-wing ‘Republican’, is a nasty, vengeful guy. Three days before the election, he appeared on Wolf Blitzer’s show to praise Obama, criticize Ted Cruz and the President, and he suggested criticism of George Soros is anti-Semitic.

He downplayed the “threat” posed to America by illegal immigration and blasted Sen. Ted Cruz for calling out his opponent who has supported illegal immigrants.

A Project Veritas undercover video appeared to show that Cruz’s opponent Robert Francis O’Rourke has been aiding illegal immigrants, possibly illegally.

Arizona Republican Sen. Jeff Flake says President Trump’s build up of the military at the US-Mexico border is not necessary: “It strikes me that it’s not a very serious thing. It’s another pretty transparent play to the base, just like the birthright citizenship move now.” pic.twitter.com/IKhfuyO3a3 — The Situation Room (@CNNSitRoom) November 2, 2018

Playing to the far-left nonsense that criticism of George Soros is anti-Semitic, Flake suggested Trump was after Soros because of his race because there is allegedly no evidence against him. Flake also condemned the President’s view of the FAKE media.

Who even thinks of Soros the atheist as Jewish? He’s just another control freak. Soros is criticized because of the things he does, not because he is Jewish.

“Blaming the media for the violence out there I think is just wrong,” Republican Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake tells CNN’s @WolfBlitzer. “That doesn’t do anything to foster peace or civility so I think the President has gone too far many times in this regard” https://t.co/LS0meQEzmN pic.twitter.com/0KfU2mHm3i — The Situation Room (@CNNSitRoom) November 2, 2018

As we reported earlier, Flake praised Barack Obama’s “tone”. He likes it much better than the President’s tone.

“I certainly don’t like the tone that President Trump has taken with regard to blaming immigrants,” says Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake of the advertisement President Trump tweeted earlier this week. “This notion that this is all the Democrat’s fault is just wrong.” pic.twitter.com/qWEDNCKVTC — The Situation Room (@CNNSitRoom) November 2, 2018