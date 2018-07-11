Katie Tur Nixes Idea of Adhering to the Constitution as If It’s 1776

Katie Tur says the “arc of history” has shown that opinions have become more Progressive [Socialist] and she wonders if we should take such a strict view of the Constitution ‘like it’s 1776’. Yes, that is what she said.

The media now cites the “arc of history” as fact.

The Constitution, modified numerous times to update it, is our rule of law. Someone needs to explain that to the MSNBC host. Tur suggests we are all Progressives now, thereby admitting Progressives don’t want to abide by the Constitution.

it should also be noted the Constitution was written in 1787 and signed September 17, 1787.

That reminds us that Justice Ginsberg once told Egyptians not to follow the U.S. Constitution. She prefers the South African constitution. South Africa is the country where white farmers are killed because they’re white and where the government officially stated white farmland can be taken over without compensation.