Laura Ingraham has unleashed on Twitter over the new spending bill which also deals with the border issue. Her comments aren’t wrong, but we aren’t’ as certain as she is that he shouldn’t sign it. There is an amnesty provision which sets up chain migration as we wrote early this morning.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the President will sign the bill and then declare a national emergency.

The bill gives amnesty to a sponsor, potential sponsor, or a relative of an unaccompanied child. On p. 25, it reads:

“None of the funds provided by this Act or any other Act, or provided from any accounts in the Treasury of the United States derived by the collection of fees available to the components funded by this Act, may be used by the Secretary of Homeland Security to place in detention, remove, refer for a decision whether to initiate removal proceedings, or initiate removal proceedings against a sponsor, potential sponsor, or member of a household of a sponsor or potential sponsor of an unaccompanied alien child (as defined in section 462(g) of the Homeland Security Act…”

And yes, it will encourage all of Central America and the world to join a caravan.

There are other provisions of concern that might limit any future declaration or use of funds to build a wall. There appears to be a section that allows low-level officials to stop any wall in five key locations. Also, if he declares an emergency and takes from other funds he will be sued and might not have the protections normally afforded the government when he tries to build on private land.

It might limit building to those five areas.

It is obvious Republicans and Democrats do not want a wall. He has no support. Polls claim to show the American people want him to sign the monstrosity, but they have been lied to and polls are unreliable.

We don’t know what he should do since another shutdown will allegedly damage the economy.

Laura Ingraham is a lawyer and sees it as a scam, a trick.

THE TWEET STORM

So the president has his hand forced to sign a 1,159 page bill that we KNOW is filled with amnesty, PORK and wiggle room? Total SCAM! @realDonaldTrump wasn’t elected for this. — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) February 14, 2019

This bill must NOT be signed by @realDonaldTrump. — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) February 14, 2019

This bill is tantamount to an illegal immigration “stimulus” — de facto amnesty to any “sponsor,” family member or “potential sponsor” of an unaccompanied minor. #ChainMigrationAmnesty — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) February 14, 2019

This 1,169 page monstrosity will green light more “family units” crossing illegally—without a doubt. — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) February 14, 2019

Remember, @realDonaldTrump signed that #omnibus last year, on promise he’d get his wall funding. They lied to him. Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice… — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) February 14, 2019

