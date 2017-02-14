Leftist Manifesto to Overthrow the President of the United States

The manifesto of the “shadow party” is online for people to view. It begins by demonizing the Tea Party and advising illegal immigrants of their rights.

Calling themselves The Indivisible Team, they promote exactly what Organizing for America is promoting — how to organize to destroy every townhall, every effort by the GOP and the President.

The leftists can’t win on policy issues, so they simply destroy the opposition. It’s pure Alinsky.

Their effort unites leftists of all stripes.

On Long Island alone, where I live, there are over 1,000 of these types of groups. They call themselves #resist. They all do the same thing.

They even quote communist organizer, Dolores Huerta: “Every moment is an organizing opportunity, every person a potential activist, every minute a chance to change the world.”

This particular group is tied to the Soros-funded MoveOn group, which is the fundraising and campaign arm of the “shadow government” of the hard-left.

The “Shadow Party” is a term originally devised by journalists to describe “527” political committees promoting Democratic Party agendas. It now refers primarily to the network of non-profit activist groups organized by George Soros and others to mobilize resources — money, get-out-the-vote drives, campaign advertising and policy iniatives — to elect Democratic candidates and guide the Democratic Party towards the left.

The Internet fund-raising operation MoveOn.org is a key component. The “Shadow Party” in this sense was conceived and organized principally by Soros, Hillary Clinton and Harold Ickes. Its efforts are amplified by, and coordinated with, key government unions and the activist groups associated with the Association of Community Organizations for Reform Now (ACORN). The key organizers of these groups are veterans of the Sixties left.

We’ve reported about the goal of the far-left and Barack Obama here and here.

Obama’s Manifesto, IndivisibleGuide 2017-01-29 v8 by Maura McCormack on Scribd