Look at What Democratic Socialists Really Want for America

By
S.Noble
-
0

The new Socialist representative from New York 14, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a member of the exact party that marched yesterday to abolish ICE. The New York City Democratic Socialists also marched to abolish Capitalism, profit, prisons, cash bail, and they want totally free healthcare. Their agenda is more statist than that of the Communist Party USA. It couldn’t be much more extreme.

It’s Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s party

The people who join these organizations are bottom feeders who gleefully hope to steal other peoples’ hard-earned money and possessions and hand it out to their preferred groups.

Ocasio-Cortez is very extreme. In May, she compared Hamas terrorists/rioters in Gaza to West Virginia teachers on strike.

In an interview with left-wing journalist Glenn Greenwald of The Intercept published June 12, Ocasio-Cortez called the riots orchestrated by Hamas—the U.S-designated terrorist organization in control of Gaza—”political expression.”

The truth is most of Hamas are Iranian terrorists.

She hates Israel and She’s ignorant

It is hard to believe anyone could believe what she believes. She’s a complete fool, but there are many more where she came from.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.