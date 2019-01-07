Media Cheers the New Radical Revolutionaries in the Democrat Party

“I swear by my life and my love of it that I will never live for the sake of another man, nor ask another man to live for mine.” ~ Ayn Rand

The media that tears down President Trump and his supporters 24/7 is fawning over the new Socialist/Socialist Democrat/Communist congresspeople like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib.

Oddly, this is at the same time there is record-low unemployment, historical employment of minorities, and an overall vibrant economy. The media barely mentions the booming economy, and when they do, they always warn about possible problems down the road.

The media never challenges Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders in any meaningful way for their incomprehensible policy proposals. Last night, Ocasio-Cortez was treated like the Prom Queen/political expert by Anderson Cooper. The spaced-out host let her cutesy comments slide, no matter how absurd.

THE WHY OF IT ALL

Is it Trump Derangement Syndrome [TDS] or is it something more? He is the symbol of capitalism, and so are his followers. While it’s true that the media is engulfed in TDS, it doesn’t explain all the hate away.

Applauding the success of pro-business policies profits Trump, but it also negates their deeply-embedded ideology. If they have to choose between the Capitalist, whether it is Trump or someone else, and the Socialist, they will always pick the Socialist.

Socialists say they exist to help the working man/woman, the middle class, which means they should be happy about the progress in the economy. The reason it is not so is at the core of their ideology. It doesn’t give them power and control.

If only they have all the power all the time, centered in government, then, and only then, can they create their Utopia.

Cortez wants to steal from the highly successful to give to people she believes deserve it. Those are the people who will vote for her and her comrades, as chance would have it.

Her high-tax ideas, shared by Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and many others, would destroy the economy and send job-creating corporations overseas.

The danger of socialism is written in history and visible in the world today — it the most damaging of ideologies, along with its counterparts, communism, and fascism. The Democrats have gladly surrendered to it, and the corrupt media is entirely behind them.

NEW DEMOCRATS MOVE AHEAD

As Democrats assume power in Congress, they are passing bills seeking reparations and Trump’s tax records. That is what they care about, extreme politics and destroying Trump.

In New York, Hillary Clinton is backing Andrew Cuomo who will enshrine abortion rights in the New York Constitution. He will go to the utmost extreme and legislate abortion to the moment of birth for any reason.

In October, Senate GOP spokesman Scott Reif called Cuomo’s abortion bill “an extreme proposal that would allow non-doctors to perform abortions right up to the moment of birth.”

Hillary tweeted snapshots of the newly-appointed Socialist/Communist members of Congress and praised their success.

To the women sworn in to Congress today, the most in our history: Congratulations. Knock it out of the park. pic.twitter.com/Kj7uyKFxEg — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 3, 2019

Governor Northam in Virginia is attempting to pass gun laws worse than those of California and New York.

Yesterday, Lindsey Graham said the Democrat leaders Chuck and Nancy sent the most radical of representatives to negotiate a border wall. They weren’t interested in a wall; they want to abolish ICE.

He said rightfully:

“We’re having to negotiate with people who want to abolish [Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)], not support ICE,” Graham insisted. “Having to negotiate with people who see border patrol agents gassing children. We’re negotiating with people who give us one dollar for wall even though it’s immoral and accuse all of us who support a wall as part of border security as racist.”

“As long as the radical left is in charge we’re never going to get anywhere,” he continued. “The president will compromise, though he will not capitulate, that’s where we’re at.”

Today the Democrats ceded to the new Socialist Democrats and asserted that they would not vote for a package of legislation they recently supported that would protect Israel and Jordan and ban BDS.

The Green New Deal, 70% to 90% tax rates, open borders, free healthcare/college/housing/food, the abolition of prisons, is the stuff of Maduro ideology. The media won’t question any of it. The Democrat Party promotes it, and that is good enough for them.

George H.W. Bush lost his job because he raised taxes, but these new Democrats are running on it. The media praises them for it.

In Conclusion:

There is little difference between Socialists, Socialist Democrats, and Communists. Their philosophies are allegedly different, but they all end up in the same place. Case in point, the Democratic Socialist Party, has an agenda to the left of the Communist Party USA.

The Democrat Party is now the Socialist/Communist Party. They fully embrace the left-wing revolutionaries who will destroy the USA.

Barack Obama called for new leadership this week. We can see what that new leadership looks like and it is Rashida, Elizabeth, Bernie, Alexandria, et al. All that matters is they win.