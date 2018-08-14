MeToo Keith Ellison Was Accused of Assaulting Another Woman

Investigative reporter Laura Loomer posted an article on Big League Politics about a second domestic abuse complaint against Keith Ellison. This was confirmed with a 911 report.

The victim’s name is Amy Alexander and, like the current complainant Karen Monahan, she’s a far-left Democrat activist. Ellison abused her in 2000 and 2005.

She wrote an article about her experience with him called, “Coming: Out of the Dark”. The subtitle is “Breaking the silence about the anointed candidate.”

In it, she says she was “duped” by his “considerable charm”. Ellison was married when he started the affair with the 20-year old Alexander. In time, he was belittling her, criticizing her weight and every thing she said and did.

They split up for five year and then ran into each other again, but it all went south when he got physical.

“In May, Keith wanted to try and quiet me so he came to my home uninvited,” Alexander wrote. “We had words. His anger kicked in. He berated me. He grabbed me and pushed me out of the way. I was terrified. I called the police. As he fled he broke my screen door. I have never been so scared.”

The 911 call log read, “Caller reporting she was assaulted by Ellison/Keith, black male, aged 41, wearing suit, leaving apartment, unknown direction, no EMS needed,” the report says, shortened in police lingo.

The Truth About Keith Ellison by Kim Hedum on Scribd

THE MONAHAM AFFAIR

The first accusation came out last week.

Ellison was confronted with an allegation of domestic abuse when his ex-girlfriend’s son posted the sordid tale on social media. His mother, Karen Monahan soon came out and confirmed the allegations made by her son Austin.

Ellison has denied it.

“Karen and I were in a long-term relationship which ended in 2016, and I still care deeply for her well-being,” Ellison said in a statement to CBS Minnesota. “I never behaved this way, and any characterization otherwise is false.”

Karen Monahan is an activist for the Sierra Club and they came out strongly in support of her.

The media has been remarkably silent about the abuse and the DNC is silent.