Mexico Will Deport 500 Migrants Who Attempted to Cross the Border

Mexico plans to deport almost 500 people who attempted to storm the U.S. border Sunday, according to the interior ministry, the BBC reported.

The large group were rounded up after trying to cross the border “violently” and “illegally” on Sunday, the ministry said in a statement.

Video footage shows dozens of people – including women and children – running towards the fence that separates the two countries near the city of Tijuana.

Migrants with children now scrambling up railway siding trying to reach us border thru mountain pic.twitter.com/ZeEZ0NApIx — emma murphy (@emmamurphyitv) November 25, 2018

The statement added that “far from helping their objectives”, the migrants’ actions had violated the legal migration framework and could have led to a “serious incident”.

Instead of waiting to be processed for asylum, and it will be a long wait, they will now be sent back to Honduras or whatever country they came from.

Some migrants pushed through blockades of Mexican forces.

Some migrants got through a fence separating the border but were met by U.S. forces firing tear gas at them.

The migrants tried to protect themselves by covering their faces, with mothers holding their children close.

Most of the panicked migrants turned back and ran away from the gas as riot police began surrounding them.

There were scuffles with police in some spots and some managed to squeeze through a fence but border patrol was waiting for them and fired tear gas at them.