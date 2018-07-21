Michelle Obama Trolled Donald Trump in Scotland to Insult Him

Michelle Obama trolled the Trumps, following them to the U.K. She attended a charity event in Edinburgh at the EICC venue. She was there to allegedly shed light on her time as First Lady during a conversation moderated by five-time Olympic medallist Dame Katherine Grainger.

TRUMP’S MEDIOCRE

She slammed President Trump for being “mediocre” at a charity event in Scotland.

While talking about President Trump, she demeaned women who voted for him. “There’s something wrong with us as women,” she said, “that we would make that choice… we can’t be okay with mediocrity with men, but demand excellence from women.

“The last election in my country does not give me hope,” she said, according to The Scotsman.

This came within hours of her husband warning alleged “strongman politics are ascendant” in a speech in Johannesburg, South Africa. He also told an audience in South Africa that men are getting “on his nerves lately”, they’re too “violent and bullying”.