Sworn In on a Giant Quran
Minnesota-Somali Muslim Legislator, Ilhan Omar was elected to be a State Representative for a district that includes “Little Mogadishu” November 8, 2016. She took her oath on a giant Quran.
About the Quran, she said, this country we live in stands for freedom of religion. However, Islam is also a political system, and therein lies the problem.
Navy Admiral: “Islam is a political movement masquerading as a religion” pic.twitter.com/FRn2FzMUkx
Her acceptance speech was in her native language. How do other Minnesotans know what she is saying?
Omar is a refugee who came to the U.S. when she was 12 years old.
Immigration Fraud Accusations
Furthermore, Omar possibly committed immigration fraud.
Powerline blog documented potential immigration fraud. She lives with number one husband and their three children, according to Powerline, but is reportedly married to her brother who she is divorcing. It is said that it was part of a marriage immigration fraud arrangement but she refuses to adequately answer questions about it.
Ilhan Omar built a vast coalition of East African voters to defeat the incumbent in Minneapolis.
The Media Ignores It
In addition, the leftist media never mentions Ilhan’s possible immigration fraud.
Power Line reported last August:
A reader has written us to point out that the Somali website Somalispot posted information last week suggesting Omar’s involvement in marriage and immigration fraud. The post notes that Omar married Ahmed Hirsi in 2002. Hirsi is the father of Omar’s three children. Omar is depicted with Hirsi and their children on Omar’s campaign website here.
In addition, Omar married her brother Ahmed Nur Said Elmi in 2009, implying that the latter marriage assisted his entry into the United States. Her brother was a British citizen. “As soon as Ilhan Omar married him,” the post continues, “he started university at her [a]lma mater North Dakota State University where he graduated in 2012.
Shortly thereafter, he moved to Minneapolis where he was living in a public housing complex and was later evicted. He then returned to the United Kingdom where he now lives.”
Muslims Need a Win?
As a side note, Asad Zaman, the Executive Director for Muslim American Society of Minnesota, a sketchy organization at best, said, “The Muslim community needs a win. The ethos of America that can embrace a Somali American, Hijab clad woman as their representative…I think that says something amazing about America.”
A real win would be them coming out to protest jihad by other members of Islam.
The Quran is as political as it is religious and its principles, tied to Sharia, are in complete violation of US law and the constitution in particular.
This is what Democrats stand for now.
Minnesota Legislator Might Have Married Her Brother While Married, Continued…
The democratic party has been fundamentally transformed into a terrorist organization.
Minnesota has become a joke. I thought it couldn’t get worse after Ventura and Franken.
I agree. I met a family from Minnesota on a cruise when Franken was running. She was all aglow that a “great comedian” would consider running for the senate. She couldn’t give one reason why she liked him politically. It’s a sorry state of affairs.
Yea We Know ! We Deploreables in Minnesota Are Trying To change things Here ,But There Are ALOT Of Morons Running our State ! Vote Them Out In 2018 !!!
I feel your pain, I’m in New York.
I agree, I can’t stand what this country is allowing, we were founded on Christianity not on sharia law, to the liberals that stands for this is at ur best brain washed, and a ppl pleaser, instead of doing what’s best for ur country and ur kids u invite a whole old religion into our country that would rather take ur life and spite on u. Do u think they care one thing about u? He’ll no they don’t, they just befriend u to get what they want then their done with all Americans and Christians. Is it right we as Christians got knick out prayer in the schools and work places and still allows musilums to pray? In are own country? No. you liberals are so stupid u think ur doing something great but this isn’t it.
If we would just do what the founding fathers insisted we do, and keep religion out of government; separation of church and state, we could rest easy that sharia law or mandated prayer hours, etc., could never happen.
But we’re nothing like what the founding fathers envisioned. So we should be afraid.
Sorry to pop your bubble! OUR COUNTRY WAS NOT FOUNDED ON CHRISTIANITY! It was founded on “FREEDOM OF RELIGION”! Meaning you are free to practice or not practice any RELIGION, so long as that religion does no harm to anyone! Also, no religion is to be taught in a public school! If one wants their child to be taught a religion in school they can be sent to a private school where the school teaches religion. There is a cost to support that kind of school & it is paid by the people whose child is attending such a school!
Got that right.there is no place for Islam in America.wake up America this is not just Minnesota problem
so there’s no room for the black people who study Islam the United States is supposed to operate under maritime law contract law and common law not Christian law the United States is the corporation on the land of America dumbasses
Disgusting
Inbreeding tends to cloud thinking
She can’t run for public office in HER country, Muslims are encroaching and encroaching. Next, they’ll start chipping away at our Constitution, and then…Sharia Law. Mohamend was an insane pervert, and all his followers are just as nuts.
Further more she needs to be held responsible for incense, bigotry and for him getting educated on false pretense and I’m sure the gov pad for it, why is it we as ligals Americans gets in trouble for way lesser things then this, and I’m not saying their breaking any law it can be as simple as writing up a story or sailing a cig to someone on a corner or givin a homeless person a sandwich. But she marries her bro while she’s still married, helping him get connected so to get educated and really he’s here illigel. then u have the wonderful liberals helping them break the law, tell me what does that say about them? I just read about a few ppl that early on in gov business they didn’t have much money to really speak of, but now, their millionaires, I was actually reading from Dennis prager page and this is what they wrote, last names only,,Warren, Reed,Polosi,Waters, the Clintons and numerous others, don’t believe me on this? go on his page, you will find truth and lots of things that might just help some open their eyes. I’m sorry for our country, and Lord forgive us for mishandling it, don’t get me wrong I’m there for the person that needs help, I love to give and help but when u lie to Hurt the ppl by bumping them way back that’s been working their butt off for yrs to help their kids and have something when they retire, or to loose their job to them, heck I’m 60 and I can’t get a break, so no white privilege here, no such thing here. I’ve worked my whole life and when I need something, it’s gone to help all the illegals, or some reason that’s not good enough, they need the housing, So do I,,,,.etc. there is deffently something wrong.
She married her brother while she was currently married! In my estimation she committed Bigamy!!!
So why wasn’t she charged with that? She is still subject to that ruling!
AND POLYGAMY!!
Pretty rude to give an acceptance speech in her native tongue when she lives here in America. Someone should have called her on that. You’re in America. Speak ENGLISH!
LOL. This is like National Inquirer level blatant bullshit “reporting”. Seriously , so if Abdimalik Askar whom she was running against had won the race…who is also a Islamic Somali-American and a Republican, you’d be ok with that? The marriage acquisitions and the giant Koran oath are both false.
Fraud
So there is an abundance of morons in MN just like in NY, CA, IL etc;… bet ya won’t hear a thing about tis on MSM. OMGosh!!
Are you white people Mad that we as brown and black people are no longer intellectually afraid you guys. We know that you hate us.
You always make excuses why its okay to hate us.
You all seem to find reason where there is no rhyme.
One thing is we are not the savages that you are in the privacy of your hearts.
Your a hateful bunch. Afraid of language and culture. The fact is you have no culture. Your were civilised by black people and you turned against them.
I would say I hope you guys change and break the curses you hold dear to your soul which makes you so hateful towards the things you don’t understand.
I feel that would only make you all blame everyone else for your psychological problems. You are masters of ignorance and superior liars. You are the creators of victim blaming. You are the proliferers of self victimazation when you destroy communities and promote your racism and murderous tendencies.
You say we had to kill them first because they speak different and dance different.
You feel people that are not white shouldn’t look at your direction because you feel threatened.
You are insane and 99.9 percent of you need mental help. You all need to rehabilitated and retrained to function in society again.
As a True Hebrew I pray you guys wash the hate from your hearts and elevate yourselves mentally and spiritually.
You all have become insane your judgement and need to wash the eyes of your souls so your spiritual Visio. Clears.
pull you head outta your ass..you cant see reality from there dipshit
Islam is NOT A RELIGION, AND NEVER SHOULD BE REFERRED TO AS SUCH, though it has plenty religiosity. That has been it’s Taqiyya, biggest hoax in human history for 1400 years. It is political fascist ideology of male supremacists hellbent on Totalitarianism, their caliphate, with sanctioned genocide, apartheid, rape, slavery and pedophilia – none of it compatible with Western LAW.
Obama should be blamed for all these.Thank God that Hilarry did not win 2016 presidential election, only God knows what would become of America in her reigns if she had won.
❓…. If she is a practicing Muslim, should she not be at home with the children with no say whatsoever outside of raising the children? In accordance with Shari’a Law, females have no rights, they cannot run for public office or voice an opinion that their husband does not OK.
This is not about the color of skin… this is about a culture & tyrannical ideology that wants to transplant itself across the world to create the Islamic Caliphate… not going to happen in the United States.
Death to islam
No one taught this beatch to never bite the hand that feeds you? Nothing surprises me anymore! What is surprising, when and how did we allow our country to get like this?
Wooooow,I can’t believe you all,you really think that bad of Islam, that’s quite shallow of you. What happened to human rights,right to practise ones religion,to courtesy and ethics. Simple manners. Now all those horrible words,rude comments and insults are what a true Muslim will not say. I pray Allah (SWA) forgives you for your ignorance,and bless you with understanding that can lead you to the light of Islam. Amin
You cannot deny facts. Islam is associated with more atrocities than any other form of cult. It is not a religion but a form of govt oppression. You should let the others know that they shouldn’t preach hatred at their islamic conferences here in the US. I have attended to hear for myself.
go back home- oh right; it’s a war zone, full of crime, death, starvation and sickness- which you allowed, and Islam made possible.
acclimate and become an American, or gtfo.
Religion is very controversial. That is why we have free speech. But doesn’t mean religion and its followers can also break our constitution. If other races/religion would only stick to speaking English this wouldn’t be a problem. If you do not accept America then why come here in the first place?