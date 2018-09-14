The mother of a Brentwood teenager who was brutally murdered by MS-13 was killed Friday after she was run over by a driver during a confrontation just before a candlelight vigil honoring her daughter’s memory.

Evelyn Rodriguez was honored by the President at the State of the Union Address.

The incident occurred exactly two years from when Nisa Mickens, 15, and Kayla Cuevas, 16, were beaten and stabbed to death.

News 12 was on site before the incident to cover a candlelight vigil planned for the evening. The news outlet was told that a memorial to the two girls was set up in front of a home when a homeowner came out and started to dismantle it.

It’s not clear what happened next or what the connection might be between the homeowner and the driver of a van who drove over Evelyn Rodriguez shortly thereafter.

Evelyn Rodriguez and a man were seen confronting a female driver in an SUV and News 12 began rolling the cameras. It appeared that Rodriguez and the man were yelling at the driver. The man is seen pushing the car.

It was then that the car accelerated and ran over Evelyn Rodriguez. Perhaps the driver was afraid.

Police say Evelyn Rodriguez was transported to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, where she was pronounced dead.

Rep. Peter King, who had been working with Rodriguez on a campaign ad, told News 12 that her death is “almost too tragic to be real.”

Rep. King lauded Rodriguez as an advocate against gang violence in the community.

Evelyn Rodriguez this evening, along with her family and friends. #RIPEvelyn https://t.co/wMwxRdjBHM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2018