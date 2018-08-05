Muslims Will Probably Erase Christianity in Nigeria by 2043

A dozen Christian villages were wiped out in four days in Nigeria. Most of the victims were in their homes sleeping when the attacks began by Muslim Fulani.

The Fulani are a large ethnic group in West Africa. A third of all Fulani people are pastoralists, making them the largest nomadic community in the world.

The militant herdsmen began their killing spree in Nigeria that lasted four days, Thursday through Sunday evening and into Monday, Open Door USA reported.

In only days, a dozen villages in Nigeria’s Plateau state were wiped out. The affected communities surround the city of Jos—known as the epicenter of Christianity in northern Nigeria’s Middle Belt.

Nigeria is a half-Christian, half-Muslim country.

CHRISTIANS WILL BE WIPED OUT IN 25 YEARS

Christian elders believe Christianity will cease to exist in Nigeria by 2043, according to Sahara Reporters. They believe the lack of unity is a core problem affecting their survival.

The Secretary of NCEF [National Christian Elders Forum], Bosun Emmanuel said the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in Nigeria “is openly pursuing an anti-Christian agenda that has resulted in countless murders of Christians all over the nation and destruction of vulnerable Christian communities.”

The lack of unity makes them sitting ducks.

