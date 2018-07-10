New Mexican President Is a Hypocrite Who’ll Keep Central Americans Out

Mexico’s President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is planning his own border police force to line his southern border and stop illegal aliens, drugs, and guns from crossing into the country from Central America, his future chief of public security Alfonso Durazo said, according to Bloomberg.

In other words, he will have a border wall of police to the south.

This is the same person who in March 2017 filed a complaint as a candidate for president with the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights against President Donald Trump’s planned border wall and his administration’s treatment of immigrants.

The plans are to control the southern border with Central American and keep out the influx from the south. The border force will deploy to the northern border as well allegedly.

“We’re going to create a border police force that will be highly specialized,” Durazo said in an interview. “They need to apply the law,” including stopping undocumented migrants and human traffickers from crossing into Mexico, which Durazo says often takes place with the help of corrupt officials.

Obrador takes power on December 1 and will meet with U.S. Secretary of State Nick Pompeo on Friday. They will undoubtedly talk about illegal immigration.

IT’S NOT WHAT IT SEEMS HOWEVER

There will be a humanitarian test when applying border controls which makes one wonder how serious he actually is about securing the borders. Will he let them enter if they are headed for the U.S.?

The new president plans to attack the core problems of corruption by upping the police salaries and benefits. The sale and use of marijuana will be decriminalized and the government will regulate it all. More big government. Good luck with that.

President Trump thinks Obrador, a leftist, will work with the U.S. but it’s not a given. Obrador has been running on the hate-Trump ticket. He campaigned against the President in the United States!

He’s a Communist hypocrite but if he does secure his southern border that would be great, But, and this is a big ‘but’, when he ran for office, he said he was going to flood the U.S. with illegals. His expressed plan was to abolish restrictions on Central Americans traveling through Mexico to get to the United States.

Mexico is a “s***hole” and it will take a miracle to turn it around. The entire country is under travel advisories for Americans.