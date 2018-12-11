No One Is Talking About the Extortion, Including Robert Mueller

In the cases of Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal, no one is talking about the fact that these two women of the night hired a lawyer who extorted money from then-candidate Donald Trump. Extortion is a crime and porn star attorney Michael Avenatti engaged in it.

“There ought to be a prosecution of any person — man or woman — who approaches any candidate or anybody else and says, ‘Unless you pay me money, I’m going to reveal a sex act that occurred.’ That is outright classic extortion,” Dershowitz said.

The former Harvard law professor spoke about it with Tucker Carlson on his show last evening.

“It is shocking that the Special Counsel — who has a broad mandate — isn’t looking into the extortion committed by the porn star [Stormy Daniels], whose lawyer obviously approached the candidate and threatened exposure.

Just listen to the tape. The tape [that Michael Cohen made] makes that clear. It is clear that they were paying off extortion in order to prevent these issues from coming out for multiple reasons: to protect his family and to protect his brand, and the campaign.

Let’s remember one more thing: The president can contribute to a candidate as much as he wants.”

“It is shocking that the Special Counsel — who has a broad mandate — isn’t looking into the extortion committed by the porn star [Stormy Daniels], whose lawyer obviously approached the candidate and threatened exposure.

A president can contribute to a campaign as much as he wants and the reporting time is AFTER THE ELECTION. So to say he won the election by fraud is an “absurd notion”.

RELATED STORY