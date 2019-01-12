NYT Bombshell! Another Set Up to Convict Trump Without Evidence

“That’s the goal, to make us less of a moral authority to spread democratic values.” ~ FBI counsel to Andrew McCabe, Lisa Page

The New York Times bombshell story on Friday left Democrats and their media salivating over what they believe substitutes for evidence. They are trying to incense the Amerian people, convict Trump with non-evidence, and substitute straw men for proof. It’s a re-run of what they did to Justice Kavanaugh. It is also possible they are trying to get ahead of leaked transcripts of Lisa Page’s testimony

THE FBI WAS INVESTIGATING TRUMP BEFORE MUELLER

The Times reported that the FBI investigated President Trump for collusion BEFORE Robert Mueller was appointed to investigate obstruction of justice.

That isn’t new information, and the article contains no evidence of a crime.

The NYT wrote that after the firing of partisan hack Jim Comey law enforcement officials became so concerned by the president’s behavior that they began investigating whether he had been working on behalf of Russia against American interests, according to former law enforcement officials and others familiar with the investigation.

The NYT claimed the inquiry carried explosive implications and this is it:

Counterintelligence investigators had to consider whether the president’s actions constituted a possible threat to national security. Agents also sought to determine whether Mr. Trump was knowingly working for Russia or had unwittingly fallen under Moscow’s influence.

The investigation of the F.B.I. opened into Mr. Trump also had a criminal aspect, which has long been publicly known: whether his firing of Mr. Comey constituted obstruction of justice.

Agents and senior F.B.I. officials had grown suspicious of Mr. Trump’s ties to Russia during the 2016 campaign but held off on opening an investigation into him, the people said, in part because they were uncertain how to proceed with an inquiry of such sensitivity and magnitude. But the president’s activities before and after Mr. Comey’s firing in May 2017, particularly two instances in which Mr. Trump tied the Comey dismissal to the Russia investigation, helped prompt the counterintelligence aspect of the inquiry, the people said.

As we reported, all of this information was basically known. They simply rehashed it with inflammatory language. And some of the things we assumed were confirmed.

Since the FBI was already investigating and people knew they were or thought they knew, what’s the issue?

THERE WAS NO BASIS FOR THIS PROBE

What the NYT should report is that the Mueller probe was based on thin air. Days after the FBI opened the investigation, Strzok said he thought there was “no there-there.”

There was no basis for the probe.

The left-wing media and politicians act as if an investigation by partisans is proof. They want to convict the President without any evidence. These people have no respect for the law. They demonstrated their lack of respect for due process and evidence in the case of Justice Kavanaugh.

If this is what they want to become the basis of an impeachment, the American people are too smart for that. Perhaps they simply want to frighten Americans so much, they won’t dare vote for him.

Everything was fine when the proper establishment people were being elected. They allow establishment Republicans to win, but not the anti-estabishment guy.

CNN THINKS THEY’VE GOT HIM

THE EPOCH TIMES WAS ABLE TO GET THE LISA PAGE TRANSCRIPTS THE NYT IGNORED

The NYT published their story after The Epoch Times published the transcripts of Lisa Page’s testimony. Were they trying to get ahead of it with their ‘bombshell?’ The Epoch Times went further than the NYT ‘bombshell.’

If true, Jeff Carlson at The Epoch Times was able to obtain transcripts of two closed-door testimonies by Lisa Page, the former assistant general counsel at the FBI. It includes a lot of information the FBI left out of their cherry-picked BOMBSHELL story.

There is lots of information in it.

Bruce received and disseminated Fusion/Steele’s info after he’d been “fired” by the FBI. The Russia probe was more about protecting McCabe after Comey was fired.

Why didn’t the NYT report what was in the transcripts?

Transcripts also suggested the FBI didn’t just consider investigating the President for obstruction of justice after then-FBI Director Comey was fired, they considered it before.

The paranoid Obama bots were looking for an excuse.

INVESTIGATE BRENNAN

If true, the transcripts also include new insights into the actions of the FBI, DOJ, and others—including CIA Director John Brennan—regarding their investigation into Donald Trump.

Brennan, in particular, appears to have been aware of the fake ‘dossier’ in early August 2016 and he likely included that info in his briefing with then- Sen. Harry Reid (D-NEV). Reid is the one who wrote to then-FBI Director Jim Comey that Trump and Russia appear to have colluded. The letter was, of course, immediately made public.

That seems to confirm his sinister involvement in setting up the President with a fake dossier.

Lisa Page went on a London trip. She was Andrew McCabe’s attorney and McCabe was Comey’s, right-hand man. She also worked for Bruce Ohr for five years and met his wife Nellie once. Ohr is deeply involved in the scandal.

Ohr helped steer the dossier to the FBI. He was also in contact with Andrew Weisman, Robert Mueller’s sleazy lead investigator.

Ms. Page also met Nellie Ohr, who worked for Clinton-funded Fusion GPS.

Transcripts of Lisa Page’s Closed-Door Testimonies Provide New Revelations in Spygate Scandal. All roads lead back to Brennan… https://t.co/eBlgiMiA8k pic.twitter.com/lolQ7r7jXl — Nick Short (@PoliticalShort) January 11, 2019

Shocker! Obama embeds refused to probe Hillary Clinton

If true, Steele’s fake dossier was shared all around with the embeds.

Lisa Page also said the DOJ refused to pursue “gross-negligence” charges against Hillary Clinton over her use of a private email server to send classified information.

Deputy Andrew McCabe told Congress that Comey’s draft exoneration of Clinton was unprecedented.

The Obama-embeds in the DOJ were very involved in the entire probe. The FBI maintained a previously unknown verification file for the Steele dossier. Congressional investigators did not already know of its existence.

One particularly interesting bit of information is that Page read the memos written by then-FBI Director James Comey almost in real time. As she stated in testimony, “I reviewed most of them within a day or on the same day that they were created.”

According to Page, others who were privy to Comey’s memos included four additional FBI officials, “Jim Rybicki, Mr. McCabe, Mr. Ghattas, maybe Mr. Bowdich.”

There were quite a few other people involved — all Obama people.

It was and is an investigation in search of a crime. The FBI special counsel won’t even tell us what they are investigating the President for — obstruction, collusion, conspiracy, what?

WHAT REALLY MERITED INVESTIGATION WAS THIS: