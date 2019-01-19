President Trump Releases a Video on the Border Crisis

President Trump has a “major announcement” coming tomorrow at 3 pm about the humanitarian crisis at the border and the shutdown. He put this video up today. Perhaps there is a hint in it.

“Everybody knows by now that our Southern border is a humanitarian crisis. It’s also a national security crisis,” he began.

He continued: “Things are happening there, and they have been for many years, decades,” he continued. “But it only gets worse with time because a lot of people want to come into our country, and there are a lot of people that we don’t want.”

The President noted the criminals and gangs are among the invaders [my word, not his].

The timing of BuzzFeed exposed as fake news is perfect for the President’s announcement. He proceeds with more credibility.

Watch: