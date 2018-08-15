Radical Bigamist Who Appears to Have Married Her Brother Wins Her Primary

In the competitive three-way race to succeed Keith Ellison in the Fifth District, Ilhan Omar cruised to victory with 48 percent of the vote. The one-party district which takes in ‘Little Mogadishu’ hasn’t been competitive since 2006.

Ellison, now termed-out, won that district with 29,000 votes (41 percent), Powerline blog reported. Omar won the primary yesterday with 65,000 votes (48 percent).

Omar Ilhan wants to abolish ICE, adopt fully socialized medicine, and make college “free” for all. She even approved health insurance for terrorists.

SHE HATES ISRAEL

About Israel, she wants a two-state solution. She hates Israel and outright lies and calls it an “apartheid state”.

During Israel’s hostilities with Hamas, Omar tweeted, “Israel has hypnotized the world, may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel.” In another tweet, she referred to Israel as an “apartheid regime.”

In the summer of 2016, Scott Johnson of power line blog uncovered the “curious” case of Ilhan Omar who was elected to the state legislature in November 2016. She is a Somali-American who took the oath of office on a giant Quran. Her speeches to the community, which takes in “Little Mogadishu”, are often in her native language.

Ms. Omar lives with the father of her three children, who she allegedly married in 2002 (though it could be someone else yet again), but is currently married to another man who appears to be her brother.

It could be an immigration fraud case.

She claimed to have divorced her brother but has been seen recently in photos with him. She used campaign money to divorce him.

On August 17, 2017, Omar issued a brief written statement purporting to clarify her marital history. A professional wrote it no doubt.

Omar says she is now married to the love of her life, the man she lives with and who fathered her three children. They temporarily separated, she wrote in her statement, and she married a man named Elmi. After two years, she was back with the love of her life but did not divorce Elmi.

She denied that her husband, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, was her brother. Elmi currently lives in the UK but went to school in the states while married to Omar.

Power Line reported last August:

A reader has written us to point out that the Somali website Somalispot posted information last week suggesting Omar’s involvement in marriage and immigration fraud. The post notes that Omar married Ahmed Hirsi in 2002. Hirsi is the father of Omar’s three children. Omar is depicted with Hirsi and their children on Omar’s campaign website.

In addition, Omar married her brother Ahmed Nur Said Elmi in 2009, implying that the latter marriage assisted his entry into the United States. Her brother was a British citizen. “As soon as Ilhan Omar married him,” the post continues, “he started university at her [a]lma mater North Dakota State University where he graduated in 2012.

Shortly thereafter, he moved to Minneapolis where he was living in a public housing complex and was later evicted. He then returned to the United Kingdom where he now lives.” She committed perjury on the issue and all evidence points to serious corruption.

Omar was sworn in on a giant Quran.