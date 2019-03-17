Rep. Ilhan Omar Accuses The Hill of “Othering” Her

What in the world is Ilhan Omar talking about in the tweet below? She accused The Hill of “othering” her after they simply reported on a verse she put in a tweet after the New Zealand massacre.
This woman is not the innocent young thing Democrats would have you believe. She is a 37-year old woman who has all the terminology down. Omar is most comfortable stirring up trouble. She is a pot stirrer.
If you read the article at The Hill that she linked to, it notes her tweet encouraging prayers for the murdered mosque-goers in a most positive way. It mentions her recent problems but in the most euphemistically way possible, so much so that it conceals her anti-Semitism. It’s an effort to favor her.
That displeased her.
A website called othering and belonging defines “othering” as a set of dynamics, processes, and structures that engender marginality and persistent inequality across any of the full range of human differences based on group identities.
What a load of garbage.
What is a “Muslim verse”?
Why did you have a need to signal it out?
And more importantly, are Muslims not allowed to say a prayer for our dead?
This is lazy and “othering”. Do better!
Astaghfirullah 🤦🏽♀️ https://t.co/B8otmRHZzh
— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 16, 2019
The sooner this evil witch is replaced the better.
The Dems have made her feel superior.
She was born an other, voided her naturalization by perjury. She remains an “other” and I suspect will never be a citizen or Congressman.