Rep. Jayapal Claims Trump Wants to Rid the Country of “Folks of Color”

Hardcore leftist Pramila Jayapal told Chris Hayes on MSNBC that Trump’s ultimate goal is to get rid of people of color. The hatred this irresponsible Representative spews is beyond belief.

The leftist from the state of Washington said Trump’s ultimate goal is to make America “pure” by “not having immigrants or folks of color” in the United States.

She is a terrible congresswoman,making insane accusations and stating them as if they were factual. She’s the one who went across the border into Tijuana and helped illegal aliens come in illegally.

She isn’t only limiting her attack to President Trump. He’s doing it for his followers, she says.

Jayapal is the Democrat Party. She well represents them.

Watch: