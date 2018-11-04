Report UN & Soros Help Fund Migrants to Europe with Debit Cards

The Slovenian website Nova24, translated by the Voice of Europe, claims UNHCR and the EU, in cooperation with MasterCard and Soros, generously hand out prepaid debit cards to the migrants. The migrants can be anyone.

There are no identity documents required to obtain or used the cards.

Instead of the name of the cardholder, “UNHCR” and a number is printed on the card. The cards are equipped with both EU and UNHCR logos.

The source of the information is Croatian police according to the article.

The migrants are equipped with high-quality boots, hiking clothes, smartphones, and even weapons. This would explain how that’s possible.

During the stopover in the Eastern European countries, they withdraw cash from ATMs. They use them to stock up on supplies, according to the article.

Mastercard said in 2016 that it gives the migrants flexibility, dignity, and mobility.

Soros is investing another $500 million in migrants next year.

OPEN BORDERS IS THE ‘NEW NORMAL’

Judicial Watch has evidence from FOIA lawsuits showing that George Soros funds liberal/leftist groups in Guatemala, Albania, Macedonia, and elsewhere. The funding is through liberal/leftist media outlets. Soros’s organization, through these groups, supports global politicians and advocates for open borders. Included is the fomenting of public discord and influencing of academic institutions, JW reports.

Soros often works with the U.N.H.R.C. and it always supports open borders.

In a May 12, 2016, memo, titled “Migration Governance and Enforcement Portfolio Review”, Soros argues that the refugee crisis should be accepted as the “new normal.” It is clear that Soros and his money are influencing global immigration policy.

A section of the review titled “Our Work” describes how Center for American Progress has worked with “leaders in the field” to “shape migration policymaking and influence regional and global processes affecting the way migration is governed and enforced.”

Soros supports organizations like the Migration Policy Institute (MPI) and advocacy networks such as the International Detention Coalition (IDC) who want full-bore amnesty and open borders.

Soros donates to a lot of good causes but many evil ones as well.