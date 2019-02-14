Reportedly Smollett’s Story Is Collapsing! MAGA Story Was Staged!

Reporter Rob Elgas, a local Chicago reporter who has been following the Smollett case since the beginning, said the “persons of interest” were picked up at O’Hare last night and there will be information released by police very soon.

In the meantime, Ben Bradley, NBC News, reports that the men are African-American and at least one is connected to the ‘Empire’ show. That makes the information from 35th Ward that it was likely staged seem very plausible.

Smollett’s story is reportedly falling apart and he probably just gave a fake interview to ABC News.

John Ziegler of Mediaite says: Smollett got into a fight with a man he was dating & cheated on, and a friend of that lover. He then concocted the MAGA/Hate-crime cover story & fingered them on GMA, unaware the police knew who they are.

If true, he needs to be arrested and fined. Smollett should pay for the twelve detectives and FBI agent who worked on his case instead of on real crimes.

.@WGNInvestigates has learned new details about the two men police are questioning about Jussie Smollett’s claim he was the victim of a racial & homophobic attack: 1) Both men are African-American

Well, here’s this from @CWBChicago . Their reporting has been very detailed from the beginning. If this is in fact true – it’s a quite a story. Indicates the whole thing is staged: pic.twitter.com/O5CN1nh8wm — 35th Ward (@35thW) February 14, 2019

Current behind the scenes CW from those involved in the Jussie Smollett case: Smollett got into fight with a man he was dating & cheated on, and a friend of that lover. He then concocted the MAGA/Hate-crime cover story & fingered them on GMA, unaware the police knew who they are — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) February 14, 2019

This Jussie Smollett scenario, a total hoax, is also seen as possible… Bottomline: There is extreme confidence among those involved that his story as told on GMA is no longer tenable and is collapsing. https://t.co/UOZqTM5f6x — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) February 14, 2019

