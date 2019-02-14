Reportedly Smollett’s Story Is Collapsing! MAGA Story Was Staged!

Reporter Rob Elgas, a local Chicago reporter who has been following the Smollett case since the beginning, said the “persons of interest” were picked up at O’Hare last night and there will be information released by police very soon.

In the meantime, Ben Bradley, NBC News, reports that the men are African-American and at least one is connected to the ‘Empire’ show. That makes the information from 35th Ward that it was likely staged seem very plausible.

Smollett’s story is reportedly falling apart and he probably just gave a fake interview to ABC News.

John Ziegler of Mediaite says: Smollett got into a fight with a man he was dating & cheated on, and a friend of that lover. He then concocted the MAGA/Hate-crime cover story & fingered them on GMA, unaware the police knew who they are.

If true, he needs to be arrested and fined. Smollett should pay for the twelve detectives and FBI agent who worked on his case instead of on real crimes.

