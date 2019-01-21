Russia’s President Putin Weighs In on Trump Tower in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a statement about the Trump Tower controversy. A senior Russian official said they never discussed the Trump Tower project with the President or anyone on his team.

“No, the Kremlin did not hold talks with anyone at all about building the tower,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, according to state-run TASS.

This statement was released as BuzzFeed pushed the discussion with a report since contradicted by special counsel Robert Mueller’s office, that the president directed then-attorney Michael Cohen to lie to federal investigators about his interest in a Moscow Trump Tower during the election.

All of this is coming from Cohen who wants to reduce his lengthy prison term and is a known liar, and it’s coming from Hillary’s friend and lawyer Lanny Davis.

GUILIANI BACKTRACKS

In an interview on Sunday with “Meet The Press,” President Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, stated that he believed discussions of a possible real estate deal in Moscow lasted until the 2016 election. The Kremlin denies that is the case.

It wouldn’t be the first time Guiliani got it wrong.

President Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani told Fox News on Monday that his team communicated with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team about last week’s BuzzFeed News article on President Trump — and agreed much of it was false.”

The problem is that the media will say some of it is accurate.

From Mueller’s statements and the alleged leak to The Washington Post, it seems nothing is true, so what is? Did they get a date right?

Giuliani told NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday that Trump may have continued to pursue the project and had discussions about it with his former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, until as late as October or November 2016, when Trump was closing in on his election victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Giuliani went a step further with the New York Times, where he quoted Trump saying the Trump Tower Moscow discussions were “going on from the day I announced to the day I won.”

But in an emailed statement on Monday Giuliani changed his story, saying: “My comments did not represent the actual timing or circumstances of any such discussions.”

Oh my.

How do you raise hypotheticals and got something like that wrong is this climate? Someone needs to muzzle Rudy.

Confused yet?

The truth is that there is no there there and never has been. The dates are confused because it was all so vague and trivial. It’s a manufactured crisis and until there is evidence, that’s our take.

To make matters worse, Adam Schiff is going to investigate based on the BussFeed article. This is very damaging to our country.