Sen. Dianne Feinstein Will Be Investigated in the Kavanaugh Affair

Republicans are finally putting Democrats on the defensive in the case of Brett Kavanaugh. Sen. Feinstein will be investigated in the unauthorized leak of Mrs. Ford’s secret letter. There is also the question of whether Mrs. Ford’s lawyers failed to notify her that the Senate committee was willing to fly to her. Mrs. Ford said she wasn’t informed.

Republicans are taking the approach that Ms. Blasey Ford told the truth. That causes problems for her lawyers and for Dianne Feinstein.

DEMOCRATS USED MRS. FORD?

Arkansas Republican Sen. Tom Cotton appeared Sunday on CBS’ “Face The Nation” and took Feinstein to task for how she used Ford.

“The Democrats have disgraced this process and the United States Senate in the orchestrated smear campaign of character assassination they’ve run against Judge Kavanaugh,” Cotton said.

“She has been victimized by the Democrats in this process,” he added. “They betrayed her own requests for confidentiality. They leaked this to the media at the last minute because they are on a search-and-destroy mission for Brett Kavanaugh.”

“(Democratic leaders) have betrayed her,” Cotton said.

“Dianne Feinstein and her staff is going to face an investigation for why they leaked (Ford’s confidential letter alleging Kavanaugh assaulted her),” Cotton said. “She came forward confidentially to Dianne Feinstein. Dianne Feinstein did not share that with the proper authorities.”

While they are at it, they need to investigate her Chinese spy.

HER LAWYERS ARE IN TROUBLE

Sen. Cotton said that he found Ms. Blasey Ford was “sympathetic” and “sincere.” That is a reasonable observation but she isn’t credible. She doesn’t know where or when the event happened, and the witnesses she named know nothing of the party. She gave several misstatements during the testimony.

There is also the issue of her making hundreds of thousands of dollars off the GoFundMe pages. She is profiting off this testimony.

The Republicans are taking the approach that she told the truth about not knowing the committee would go to California to speak with her. As a result her lawyers will be referred to the Bar. The attorneys will either have to say she lied or that they acted inappropriately.

The other point is that Ms. Blasey said she wanted the letter kept confidential.

It’s more than likely Mrs. Ford knew the letter was going to be released. That’s why she took a lie detector test and hired a lawyer in April. The entire narrative that she wanted it kept confidential is going to be blown wide open if they can find out who leaked it during the investigation of Feinstein.

As an aside, there is also an issue of whether or not she is licensed as a psychologist. It’s become an issue on right-wing blogs. She has earned a PhD. in educational psychology for the University of Southern California. Mrs. Ford cannot be licensed to provide therapy. She could be a school psychologist with that degree. It’s a lesser degree than a clinical psychologist and it’s not anywhere near as prestigious. She’s not a doctor.