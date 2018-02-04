One of the most important findings in the FISA abuse memo released on Friday is being largely ignored. It not only unmasked Carter Page, it unmasked everyone in the “circle”. The circle was Trump’s entire campaign.

Everyone is focusing on the egregious wrongdoing but no one outside of John Fund is stating the obvious core problem.

The administration didn’t exploit the much-talked-about 702. They went to court and claimed Carter Page was a Russian agent so they could spy on everyone in the Trump campaign.

This is why the Democrats are fighting the release of information. This warrant was obtained through deceit with a document put together by Trump haters and funded by the political opposition. It was used to destroy the opposition but he won anyway. If Hillary won, we wouldn’t have known any of this. We owe a great deal to Donald Trump and maybe God.

IT’S A SERIOUS SERIOUS MATTER

The disclosures that had to be made that weren’t made with bogus information A former assistant FBI director called it a “serious, serious matter.”