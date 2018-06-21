Shock Poll Shows Who Americans Blame for Separation of Border Kids

A majority of Americans — 54 percent — blame illegal alien parents for the separation of children at the border, according to Rasmussen daily tracking polling. Another 35 percent blame the government and 11 percent aren’t sure. Don’t you wonder who the people are who have no opinion?
When families are arrested and separated after attempting to enter the United States illegally, 54% of Likely U.S. Voters say the parents are more to blame for breaking the law.
This is after 24/7 attacks from the press and Democrats.
BLAME THE PARENTS
It is the parents’ fault.
They drag their children on a dangerous journey with criminals in a cartel. Out of the 12,000 being held in detention, 10,000 children were sent alone. What kind of parent sends a child alone? Some are 4 years old with their home phone number on their shirts. Little 12-year-old girls are on Plan B because the parents know they will be raped on the journey. That is according to border agent Chris Cabrera.
Parents who take their children know they will be arrested and separated. It’s their fault.
Who’s the abuser? Why do people want to make the government responsible for everything?
WE ARE ALREADY OVERRUN
Our country is being overrun. For the past three months, more than 50,000 have been caught at the border. That doesn’t count all the people who get past border guards.
The number of pending immigration cases in the U.S. reached record highs in May, surpassing the 700,000 mark.
There were 714,067 cases awaiting decisions as of the end of May, according to the most recent data available from the TRAC Immigration database.
The U.S. has surpassed Germany as the world’s top recipient of [MOSTLY FAKE] asylum applications, according to a report released Tuesday by the United Nations Refugee Agency.
The number of new asylum applications in Germany fell from 722,400 in 2016 to 198,300 in 2017, a precipitous decline of 73 percent.
Conversely, asylum applications in the U.S. soared over the same time period. There were 331,700 new asylum applications in the U.S. in 2017, a 27 percent increase over the 262,000 the year before.
We are being invaded. This is not migration or immigration.
We need strength as President Trump says in the clip. Just thank God Hillary isn’t president.
A couple of years ago after hearing the estimated number of illegals here, I did a deep dive, crunched the numbers. I used multiple media, university and immigration services sites and documentation from Border patrol and ICE agents’ unions. The latter a, “horses’ mouth” estimates of what percentage are able to be stopped upon crossing, how many get through.
First, I noted the number of 11 million has been used by politicians and the MSM since 1998. That would be LONG before MASSIVE waves of illegal border crossings. Two years ago, that number was a STARTLING 30 MILLION. That number did NOT include Visa over-stays but illegal border crossings only.
Then I crunched more numbers, the estimate of what it was costing tax payers yearly. The number I arrived at was 1 TRILLION/year.. that number included only what can more easily be counted. It does not include property damages ie home invasions, theft, MVA’s with uninsured motorists, health care for victims of violence OR the MILLIONS within our prison systems. Nor does that include the millions bilked from fraudulent IRS refunds or the thousands of child credits received for the many children claimed who do not even live in America.
In addition, you can not put a price on the many murders or the deaths, carefully hidden by the government and MSM of our children. These are deaths from contracting one of the dozen deadly diseases that MILLIONS of American children have been exposed to by DACA kids. btw, thanks to illegal immigrants, did you know we now have 14 Leprosy clinics in 12 states? “Thanks Obama.”
Of course the parents of illegal kids are primarily responsible for this crisis… but equally culpable is Obama himself. He devised a plan to lure many millions of illegals by putting a bulls eye on the backs of mostly Hispanic children. Obama CREATED a bonanza, a BOOMING business for human traffickers, child-sex traders.
“Gee, Thanks Obama”