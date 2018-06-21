Shock Poll Shows Who Americans Blame for Separation of Border Kids

A majority of Americans — 54 percent — blame illegal alien parents for the separation of children at the border, according to Rasmussen daily tracking polling. Another 35 percent blame the government and 11 percent aren’t sure. Don’t you wonder who the people are who have no opinion?

This is after 24/7 attacks from the press and Democrats.

It is the parents’ fault.

They drag their children on a dangerous journey with criminals in a cartel. Out of the 12,000 being held in detention, 10,000 children were sent alone. What kind of parent sends a child alone? Some are 4 years old with their home phone number on their shirts. Little 12-year-old girls are on Plan B because the parents know they will be raped on the journey. That is according to border agent Chris Cabrera.

Parents who take their children know they will be arrested and separated. It’s their fault.

Who’s the abuser? Why do people want to make the government responsible for everything?

Our country is being overrun. For the past three months, more than 50,000 have been caught at the border. That doesn’t count all the people who get past border guards.

The number of pending immigration cases in the U.S. reached record highs in May, surpassing the 700,000 mark.

There were 714,067 cases awaiting decisions as of the end of May, according to the most recent data available from the TRAC Immigration database.

The U.S. has surpassed Germany as the world’s top recipient of [MOSTLY FAKE] asylum applications, according to a report released Tuesday by the United Nations Refugee Agency.

The number of new asylum applications in Germany fell from 722,400 in 2016 to 198,300 in 2017, a precipitous decline of 73 percent.

Conversely, asylum applications in the U.S. soared over the same time period. There were 331,700 new asylum applications in the U.S. in 2017, a 27 percent increase over the 262,000 the year before.

We are being invaded. This is not migration or immigration.

We need strength as President Trump says in the clip. Just thank God Hillary isn’t president.